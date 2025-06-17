Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra drops in price at Amazon and Samsung, making it a no-brainer

The phone is worth every penny, offering incredible performance, amazing cameras, and a gorgeous display. Act fast and save with these offers while you can!

A close-up of the rear cameras of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Amazon may have slashed the price of the 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 6, making it a hard-to-resist deal. However, if you're looking for a powerful phone with a more traditional form factor, you may want to check out Amazon's deal on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The retailer is currently selling the 256GB variant of Samsung's top-of-the-line phone at a sweet $200 discount, letting you get one for below the $1,100 mark. And if you think that 256GB of storage won't be enough for all of your summer vacation photos, feel free to go for the 512GB model instead, which is selling for $220 off and can be yours for just under $1,200.

Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB: Save $200 on Amazon!

$200 off (15%)
Grab the 256GB Galaxy S25 Ultra at a generous $200 discount on Amazon. It’s the best Samsung phone right now, offering lightning-fast performance, incredible cameras, and a gorgeous display. Don’t wait—save while you can!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB: Save $220 on Amazon!

$220 off (16%)
In case you need more space, the 512GB model is also sweetly discounted right now. Amazon is selling it for $220 off its price, meaning you can get one for just under $1,200.
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB: Save up to $630 with trade-in!

$669 99
$1299 99
$630 off (48%)
If you have a phone to trade, feel free to grab your Galaxy S25 Ultra from the official store instead. Samsung is offering up to $630 off, depending on the make and model of your device. That being said, you can still save $200 even without a trade-in by using "SAMSUNG200" at checkout.
Buy at Samsung


In case you have a phone to trade, then don't hesitate—get your new Galaxy S25 Ultra from the official store. You can save $200 without a trade-in by using 'SAMSUNG200' at checkout or up to $630 by trading in an eligible device.

The thing about the Galaxy S25 Ultra is that it's extremely easy to recommend, especially when it's available at a lower price. As one of the best phones on the market, this bad boy delivers blazing-fast performance thanks to Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM.

It's among the best camera phones, too, rocking a massive 200MP main snapper that captures gorgeous photos with vibrant colors and rich detail. Meanwhile, its beautiful 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, with a 3120 x 1440 resolution and peak brightness of 2,600 nits, delivers incredible visuals. So you'll enjoy a pleasant viewing experience when streaming YouTube videos or movies on the go.

All in all, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is worth every penny. True, it's still far from affordable, but its top-notch performance, amazing cameras, stunning display, and included S Pen make it a no-brainer for anyone seeking a powerful phone that will serve reliably for years to come. So, don't miss out—save now!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena
