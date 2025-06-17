Top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra drops in price at Amazon and Samsung, making it a no-brainer
The phone is worth every penny, offering incredible performance, amazing cameras, and a gorgeous display. Act fast and save with these offers while you can!
Amazon may have slashed the price of the 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 6, making it a hard-to-resist deal. However, if you're looking for a powerful phone with a more traditional form factor, you may want to check out Amazon's deal on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
The retailer is currently selling the 256GB variant of Samsung's top-of-the-line phone at a sweet $200 discount, letting you get one for below the $1,100 mark. And if you think that 256GB of storage won't be enough for all of your summer vacation photos, feel free to go for the 512GB model instead, which is selling for $220 off and can be yours for just under $1,200.
In case you have a phone to trade, then don't hesitate—get your new Galaxy S25 Ultra from the official store. You can save $200 without a trade-in by using 'SAMSUNG200' at checkout or up to $630 by trading in an eligible device.
The thing about the Galaxy S25 Ultra is that it's extremely easy to recommend, especially when it's available at a lower price. As one of the best phones on the market, this bad boy delivers blazing-fast performance thanks to Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM.
All in all, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is worth every penny. True, it's still far from affordable, but its top-notch performance, amazing cameras, stunning display, and included S Pen make it a no-brainer for anyone seeking a powerful phone that will serve reliably for years to come. So, don't miss out—save now!
The thing about the Galaxy S25 Ultra is that it's extremely easy to recommend, especially when it's available at a lower price. As one of the best phones on the market, this bad boy delivers blazing-fast performance thanks to Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM.
It's among the best camera phones, too, rocking a massive 200MP main snapper that captures gorgeous photos with vibrant colors and rich detail. Meanwhile, its beautiful 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, with a 3120 x 1440 resolution and peak brightness of 2,600 nits, delivers incredible visuals. So you'll enjoy a pleasant viewing experience when streaming YouTube videos or movies on the go.
