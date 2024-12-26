Galaxy S25 Slim to feature innovative camera tech, allowing for thinner, sleeker design
With the Samsung Galaxy S25 series just around the corner, the spotlight isn’t just on the usual suspects—Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra. This time, there’s a supposed new player in the mix: the Galaxy S25 Slim.
Samsung seems to be taking a bold step with this ultra-thin device, targeting users who crave portability without completely giving up flagship features. A recent leak from Jukanlosreve on X has added some fresh details about the camera tech that could make this sleek design possible.
A breakthrough with ALoP camera technology
Confirmed— Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) December 26, 2024
The S25 Slim features ALoP technology.
This allows for a reduction in the thickness of the camera bump, solving the issue of the camera bump appearing protruded.
Source: Meritz Securities pic.twitter.com/K3uui083Yz
One of the biggest headaches with designing super-thin smartphones has always been the camera. How do you fit a top-tier camera system into a slim body without making the whole thing bulky? Well, Samsung thinks it has the answer with its new ALoP (All Lenses on Prism) technology.
If you missed it, ALoP was first introduced last month and is designed to shrink the size of folded telephoto camera modules by 22%. The secret lies in a clever combination of a 40˚ tilted prism reflection surface and a 10˚ tilted sensor assembly. What does that mean in plain English? Cameras can now take up less space, opening the door for slimmer designs without those big, awkward camera bumps.
The Galaxy S25 Slim will likely be the first device to use this tech, and if it works as advertised, it could set a new trend for thin, premium smartphones.
Here’s the catch—while the Galaxy S25 Slim is confirmed to be in the works, no one’s quite sure when it’ll launch. Some reports point to a 2025 debut alongside the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup, while others think Samsung might hold off until mid-year, possibly timing it with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7.
It’s worth noting that the push for thinner flagships isn’t exactly consumer-driven. Let’s be honest—most of us care more about battery life and performance than shaving off a few millimeters.
Still waiting on a release date
Whenever it drops, the S25 Slim could mark an interesting shift in Samsung’s strategy, giving high-end consumers another unique option to choose from.
A risky move in a small market
But for companies like Samsung (and reportedly Apple, with its rumored iPhone 17 Slim), these kinds of devices are less about what users already want and more about what users might want. They’re testing the waters, seeing how far they can push design innovation, and giving niche audiences something to get excited about.
If done right, the Galaxy S25 Slim could hit the sweet spot for people who prioritize portability but still want a phone that performs like a flagship. It’s a gamble, sure, but it’s shaping up to be one of the more exciting launches of 2025 as it is something new-ish. Only time will tell if this experiment pays off or ends up as just another curiosity in the smartphone world.
