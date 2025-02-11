Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Camera Score revealed: Not bad but worse than Galaxy S24





Main Camera





Galaxy S25 Ultra camera samples





In daytime conditions, the Galaxy S25 Plus camera does a decent job. Gone is the over-processing that previous Galaxies were suffering from. Both the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus deliver more natural and true-to-life photos in good lighting conditions, with great dynamics and colors. However, detail isn't great, noticeably inferior in comparison with previous Galaxies.





Zoom Quality





Galaxy S25 Ultra zoom samples



When it comes to zoom, the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus both perform very well, with decent amount of sharpness at the native 3X and the 5X zoom levels. However, as one might imagine, the overall quality starts deteriorating once you go up to 10X or beyond.





Ultra-wide Camera







Galaxy S25 Ultra ultrawide samples





The ultrawide camera here is suffering from a general lack of sharper detail. Dynamics, color temperature and overall exposure are more than decent, on the other hand, which kind of makes up for that. No macro mode on this camera, similarly to last year's Galaxy S24 Plus / Galaxy S24 .





Front Camera





Galaxy S25 Ultra selfie samples





At the front, we get a camera that's capable of producing fairly decent selfies. Detail is okay here, but things were notably sharper on last year's Galaxy S24 / Galaxy S24 Plus .





Video





The two phones can capture videos up to 4K@60fps and 8K@30fps. Samsung has improved the HDR video-recoding from 8-bit to 10-bit, which allows the phones to capture more data and deliver richer color. For the most part, videos are stable, with good dynamic range and color accuracy.









Main Camera - Video









In terms of video quality, all strengths and weaknesses of the Galaxy S25 / Galaxy S25 Plus once again show their colors. We get well-exposed and very natural videos with vivid but still natural colors. Detail, however, is the big problem here: it simply is lacking in comparison with the older Galaxy generation as well as the contemporary rivals.





Ultrawide camera - Video









The ultrawide camera does a similarly good job as the main one. Great colors, but detail leaves something to be desired, especially when compared with last year's Galaxy S24 series. The dynamic range isn't great either, with highlights easily getting blown out.





Zoom camera - Video









In videos, the 3X telephoto camera fares very well. Detail is a bit better here, while dynamics, colors, and exposure are more than okay as well.





Front-facing camera - Video









The front-facing camera is a bit sharper when it comes to videos, but suffers from some oversharpening artifacts. The color temperature is also on the colder side, which isn't ideal.





Conclusion



