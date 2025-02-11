Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Camera Score revealed: Not bad but worse than Galaxy S24

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Galaxy S25 Plus camera
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is currently the top-rated smartphones in the PhoneArena Camera score test, beating its predecessor for the spot, but what about the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25, the two other flagships in the Galaxy S25 lineup?

The two phones have definitely scored fewer upgrades than the Ultra, but this doesn't mean we should overlook them. Although neither has scored a major camera hardware upgrade, both the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 arrive with the new ProVisual Engine, which means one thing and one thing only: the software and image enhancements are vastly changed in comparison with the Galaxy S24 generation, and for the better!

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus/Galaxy S25 Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus/Galaxy S24
Main camera
50MP F1.8 24mm
PDAF, OIS 
Sensor size: 1/1.56" 1.0µm
New ProVisual Engine		Main camera
50MP F1.8 24mm
PDAF, OIS
Sensor size: 1/1.56" 1.0µm
Telephoto camera
10MP F2.4 67mm (3.0X optical zoom)
 OIS, PDAF
Sony IMX754
Sensor size: 1/3.94" 1.0µm		Telephoto camera
10MP F2.4 67mm (3.0X optical zoom)
OIS, PDAF
Sony IMX754
Sensor size: 1/3.94" 1.0µm
Ultrawide camera
12MP, F2.2, 13mm, 120º FoV
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Ultrawide camera
12MP, F2.2, 13mm, 120º FoV
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Front-facing camera
12MP F2.2
Front-facing camera
12MP F2.2
 
Both the Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 come with the same 50MP wide-angle F1.8 camera as the previous generation, with a fairly standard 24mm field of view. It's basically the same camera as we had on last year's Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24

The same applies to the 10MP telephoto that offers 3X optical zoom, as well as the 12MP F2.2 ultrawide cameras, which are both identical to their predecessors. This has been yet another year in a row during which Samsung snubs the smaller Galaxy flagships from a major hardware upgrade. 

As we mentioned earlier, however, despite the similar hardware, a lot has seemingly been changed on the software and algorithm front thanks to the ProVisual Engine. Is it all for the better? Well, it doesn't seem so, at least for the Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25+
PhoneArena Camera Score
BEST 158
147
PhoneArena Photo Score
BEST 165
151
Main (wide)
BEST 87
80
Zoom
BEST 29
23
Ultra-wide
BEST 25
21
Selfie
BEST 30
27
PhoneArena Video Score
BEST 153
142
Main (wide)
BEST 80
74
Zoom
BEST 27
21
Ultra-wide
BEST 24
21
Selfie
BEST 28
26
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus/Galaxy S25 Camera Score compared to its rivals



Photo
Video
Phone Camera
Score		 Photo
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 154 158 82 24 28 25
Samsung Galaxy S24+ 152 157 85 20 29 23
Samsung Galaxy S24 152 156 85 20 29 23
Google Pixel 9 Pro 151 159 84 23 26 27
Apple iPhone 16 149 154 82 24 28 21
Samsung Galaxy S25+ 147 151 80 21 27 23
Samsung Galaxy S25 147 151 80 21 27 23
Google Pixel 9 144 153 84 23 26 20
Phone Camera
Score		 Video
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 154 150 76 23 27 24
Samsung Galaxy S24+ 152 147 79 22 27 19
Samsung Galaxy S24 152 147 79 22 27 19
Google Pixel 9 Pro 151 142 76 20 25 21
Apple iPhone 16 149 143 76 22 26 18
Samsung Galaxy S25+ 147 142 74 21 26 21
Samsung Galaxy S25 147 142 74 21 26 21
Google Pixel 9 144 136 76 20 24 16
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page

The verdict is in, and the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 fare slightly worse than their predecessors and their immediate rivals. The two phones receive a combined camera score of 147, which i s a great score. However, it's lower than what last year's Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 flagships. The difference is in both still photography and videos, indicating a slightly worse overall performance.

In comparison with the rest of the rivals, the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 also leave a lot to be desired, trailing behind the iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16, and Pixel 9 Pro. The only major rival that's less impressive in both categories is the Pixel 9.

Recommended Stories
Galaxy S25 Plus, Galaxy S25 camera spider chart - Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Camera Score revealed: Not bad but worse than Galaxy S24
Galaxy S25 Plus, Galaxy S25 camera spider chart

Pros

  • Natural and true-to-life photos and videos
  • No excessive overprocessing and gaudy colors
  • Great dynamic range and colors

Cons

  • No improvements over the Galaxy S24 range
  • Photos and videos lack fine details
  • Unimpressive contrast and dynamic range in video

Main Camera


Galaxy S25 Ultra camera samples

In daytime conditions, the Galaxy S25 Plus camera does a decent job. Gone is the over-processing that previous Galaxies were suffering from. Both the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus deliver more natural and true-to-life photos in good lighting conditions, with great dynamics and colors. However, detail isn't great, noticeably inferior in comparison with previous Galaxies. 

Zoom Quality


Galaxy S25 Ultra zoom samples

When it comes to zoom, the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus both perform very well, with decent amount of sharpness at the native 3X and the 5X zoom levels. However, as one might imagine, the overall quality starts deteriorating once you go up to 10X or beyond. 

Ultra-wide Camera



Galaxy S25 Ultra ultrawide samples

The ultrawide camera here is suffering from a general lack of sharper detail. Dynamics, color temperature and overall exposure are more than decent, on the other hand, which kind of makes up for that. No macro mode on this camera, similarly to last year's Galaxy S24 Plus/Galaxy S24

Front Camera


Galaxy S25 Ultra selfie samples

At the front, we get a camera that's capable of producing fairly decent selfies. Detail is okay here, but things were notably sharper on last year's Galaxy S24/Galaxy S24 Plus

Video


The two phones can capture videos up to 4K@60fps and 8K@30fps. Samsung has improved the HDR video-recoding from 8-bit to 10-bit, which allows the phones to capture more data and deliver richer color. For the most part, videos are stable, with good dynamic range and color accuracy.

Video Thumbnail

Main Camera - Video



In terms of video quality, all strengths and weaknesses of the Galaxy S25/Galaxy S25 Plus once again show their colors. We get well-exposed and very natural videos with vivid but still natural colors. Detail, however, is the big problem here: it simply is lacking in comparison with the older Galaxy generation as well as the contemporary rivals.  

Ultrawide camera - Video



The ultrawide camera does a similarly good job as the main one. Great colors, but detail leaves something to be desired, especially when compared with last year's Galaxy S24 series. The dynamic range isn't great either, with highlights easily getting blown out. 

Zoom camera - Video



In videos, the 3X telephoto camera fares very well. Detail is a bit better here, while dynamics, colors, and exposure are more than okay as well. 

Front-facing camera - Video



The front-facing camera is a bit sharper when it comes to videos, but suffers from some oversharpening artifacts. The color temperature is also on the colder side, which isn't ideal. 

Conclusion


Overall, the Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 surprisingly turn out to be a slight downgrade when compared to yesteryear's Galaxy S24 range. That's despite the hardware being identical, which means that it's the new ProVisual Engine that's responsible for the not-so-desirable changes. 

That's peculiar, as the Galaxy S25 Ultra camera performed significantly better than its predecessor not only due to the new ultrawide, but in other areas which didn't score hardware upgrades. 

At the same time, both the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 are very dependable when it comes to their camera. You always know what to expect and can be sure than none will disappoint. We also love the more natural and not-so-overprocessed look that the new phones carry around, definitely a plus in comparison with previous Galaxies which were all guilty of.

The most major problem with the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus in this instance are once again the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, which are both better than their newer and fresher successor. 
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/90-200/Peter-K.jpg
Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Helium Mobile unveils the first free 5G wireless plan in the U.S.
Helium Mobile unveils the first free 5G wireless plan in the U.S.

Latest News

The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless