The wait is over: Pre-order the new Galaxy S25 Edge with amazing bonuses

The Galaxy S25 Edge is finally here
The Galaxy S25 Edge is finally here, boasting ultra-powerful specs in an ultra-slim body.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Teased months ago, the Galaxy S25 Edge is finally here. Striking a balance between premium specs and ultra-slim design, this handset inherits the Galaxy S experience and builds on it with a chassis that's just 5.8mm.
Samsung just announced this new addition to the Galaxy S25 family today, May 12, and the handset is up for pre-order at the official store. As with every other flagship, the South Korean tech giant has launched downright unmissable pre-order offers to help you maximize your Edge experience.
As usual, the Samsung Store celebrates its latest Galaxy AI-ready phone launch with some generous storage upgrades. The smartphone arrives in two storage configurations: 256GB and 512GB; pre-ordering the version with more onboard storage will save you $120.
Galaxy S25 Edge pre-order offers are hard to pass up
On top of that, the Samsung Store has opened trade-ins for extra savings. If you provide an eligible trade-in, you can save an extra up to $630.
In addition, the 512GB S25 Edge arrives with a $50 Samsung credit, and early buyers will get an extra $50 PhoneArena-exclusive Samsung credit. As you may know, those are redeemable toward accessories and aren't a discount on the phone itself.
We already know the Galaxy S25 Edge's main selling point will be the razor-thin 5.8mm profile. But what lies underneath this sleek exterior is just as impressive.
For starters, this Samsung phone will come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which powers the entire Galaxy S25 family. So, you can expect it to breeze through apps and tasks and have some power left.
Even with the powerful processor and ultra-slim chassis, Samsung has managed to improve cooling. It has introduced a redesigned vapor chamber that's broader and thinner to fit the handset's ultra-thin design. The new cooling system should keep the handset cool even under demanding use.
What about the display? This slim device will rival many of the best phones on that front, boasting a stunning 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate.
Since we're at the height of AI, the Galaxy S25 Edge will naturally boast multiple Galaxy AI and Gemini features to help you get more things done with less effort. Now Brief, the feature that provides briefings throughout the day, is on deck, and so is the Now Bar.
Moreover, users can use Gemini Live's screen-sharing and camera features, which let Gemini see what's on your screen or around you during interactions. The Galaxy S25 Edge runs on Android 15 out the gate and will receive seven years of software support.
Sacrifices had to be made to achieve this ultra-slim profile, and that's probably why the Galaxy S25 Edge features a rather modest 3,900mAh battery. Of course, we'll have to perform our own tests to see just how long the handset can last per charge, though this could be a letdown for power users.
Slim design, powerful performance
Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver — Galaxy S25 Edge colors | Image credit — Samsung
Rumors have been swirling about the Galaxy S25 Edge's camera for months, and it's now official: the slim flagship gets a 200 MP main sensor, borrowed directly from the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The South Korean tech giant paired this high-resolution lens with a 12 MP ultra-wide lens on the rear, and a 12 MP front camera completes the setup.
Despite its modest battery size, the Galaxy S25 Edge checks all the right boxes: a stunning display, flagship-grade performance, and a capable camera system — all wrapped in an ultra-slim design. With pre-order bonuses now available, it's even harder to resist.
