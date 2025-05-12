The wait is over: Pre-order the new Galaxy S25 Edge with amazing bonuses

Starting May 12 through May 30, you can pre-order the ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge. The handset boasts exceptional water and dust resistance, a top-shelf camera, and titanium frame. Pre-order today for up to $630 off with eligible trade-ins and free storage upgrade ($120 extra discount). Early buyers will receive a PhoneArena-exclusive $50 Samsung credit.

We already know the Galaxy S25 Edge 's main selling point will be the razor-thin 5.8mm profile. But what lies underneath this sleek exterior is just as impressive.



For starters, this Galaxy S25 family. So, you can expect it to breeze through apps and tasks and have some power left.





Even with the powerful processor and ultra-slim chassis, Samsung has managed to improve cooling. It has introduced a redesigned vapor chamber that's broader and thinner to fit the handset's ultra-thin design. The new cooling system should keep the handset cool even under demanding use.



What about the display? This slim device will rival many of the



Since we're at the height of AI, the Galaxy S25 Edge will naturally boast multiple Galaxy AI and Gemini features to help you get more things done with less effort. Now Brief, the feature that provides briefings throughout the day, is on deck, and so is the Now Bar.



Rumors have been swirling about the Galaxy S25 Edge 's camera for months, and it's now official: the slim flagship gets a 200 MP main sensor, borrowed directly from the



Rumors have been swirling about the Galaxy S25 Edge 's camera for months, and it's now official: the slim flagship gets a 200 MP main sensor, borrowed directly from the Galaxy S25 Ultra . The South Korean tech giant paired this high-resolution lens with a 12 MP ultra-wide lens on the rear, and a 12 MP front camera completes the setup.

Sacrifices had to be made to achieve this ultra-slim profile, and that's probably why the Galaxy S25 Edge features a rather modest 3,900mAh battery. Of course, we'll have to perform our own tests to see just how long the handset can last per charge, though this could be a letdown for power users.





Despite its modest battery size, the Galaxy S25 Edge checks all the right boxes: a stunning display, flagship-grade performance, and a capable camera system — all wrapped in an ultra-slim design. With pre-order bonuses now available, it's even harder to resist.

In addition, the 512GB Galaxy S25 Edge arrives with a $50 Samsung credit, and early buyers will get an extra $50 PhoneArena-exclusive Samsung credit.