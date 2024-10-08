Samsung wants to put One UI everywhere, including your TV

Jong-Hee (JH) Han at SDC24 | Image credit — Samsung









The delay might also be a strategic move to ensure stability and avoid the software issues that have plagued other tech giants like Apple and Google. Apple's recent iPadOS 18 update, for instance, rendered some iPad Pro models unusable, highlighting the risks of rushing software releases. If the delay allows Samsung to deliver a more polished and feature-rich One UI 7, it could be a worthwhile trade-off for users. This ambitious goal of creating a universal operating system may be a contributing factor to the delay . Last year's One UI 6 release saw a staggered rollout of features, with the initial release providing Android 14 , while One UI 6.1, launched alongside the Galaxy S24 series, introduced features like Galaxy AI and Circle to Search. This suggests that Samsung might be adopting a similar strategy with One UI 7, holding back key features for the S25 launch.The delay might also be a strategic move to ensure stability and avoid the software issues that have plagued other tech giants like Apple and Google. Apple's recent iPadOS 18 update, for instance, rendered some iPad Pro models unusable, highlighting the risks of rushing software releases. If the delay allows Samsung to deliver a more polished and feature-rich One UI 7, it could be a worthwhile trade-off for users.









Samsung's One UI 7: a unified vision for the future The delay of One UI 7 is not just about avoiding potential software problems. It also reflects Samsung's broader vision for the future of its software ecosystem. By integrating One UI across its various product lines, Samsung aims to create a more seamless and unified user experience. This ambitious undertaking requires careful planning and execution, which may explain the decision to delay the release.





If Samsung can successfully deliver on its promises, One UI 7 could be a game-changer for users. A universal operating system that works seamlessly across different devices would simplify interactions and enhance connectivity. However, the success of this endeavor hinges on the stability and feature set of the final release.



At the moment, I am cautiously optimistic about One UI 7. The delay, while not ideal, suggests a commitment to quality and a focus on delivering a truly unified user experience. If Samsung can achieve this while also reducing bloatware and duplicate apps, it could significantly enhance the appeal of its devices.