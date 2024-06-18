Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Over 200 Galaxy S24 Ultra phones will stream HDR footage live from the Olympic Games

By
0comments
Over 200 Galaxy S24 Ultra phones will stream HDR footage live from the Olympic Games
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is one beast of a phone and now it's going to take its justified place: up there in mountain Olympus. Okay, it's not that great to serve Zeus and the rest of the bunch, but it's certainly capable enough to be part of the Olympic and Paralympic games that are going to take place in July-August 2024 in Paris. That's in France.

Samsung, being a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner, announced a collaboration with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) to transform the Paris 2024 broadcast experience.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be used in the most interesting of ways: viewers and fans will enjoy footage of the historic Opening Ceremony on the Seine River and the Olympic Games' sailing competitions thanks to the flagship.

For the first time, the Olympic Games' Opening Ceremony will take place outside a stadium. Paris 2024 will feature 10,500 athletes parading down the Seine River in boats representing each national delegation, aiming to be the most open and accessible opening ceremony in history. The parade will start from the Austerlitz bridge and follow a six-kilometer route through central Paris.

To bring fans closer to the action and capture athletes' reactions during this unique voyage, Samsung will install over 200 Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones on the bow and sides of each of the 85 athlete vessels.

The high-quality HDR footage will be streamed via a private 5G network powered by Orange, the official mobile network provider of Paris 2024. Orange will set up more than a dozen 5G antennas along the Seine, creating the first-ever standalone 5G network in France, ensuring a seamless viewing experience for fans globally.

The same technology will be used for the sailing competitions in Marseille, with Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones mounted on each competition boat. This will allow fans to experience the race alongside their favorite Olympians, providing an immersive viewing experience.

There's more from Oppo and vivo


Lately, lots of major sports events have been heavily smartphone-marketed.

Recommended Stories
First, there was the Champions League final two weeks ago at the iconic Wembley Stadium. There, Oppo had the chance to demonstrate the Find X7 Ultra's photographic abilities with a series of events throughout London.

There was a charity game with the Legends Team of Kaká, Roberto Carlos, Clarence Seedorf, Robert Pirès, and Iker Casillas. There were fan greetings in the booth at Potters Field Park near Tower Bridge on match day: Oppo is the Official Global Partner of the UEFA Champions League, after all!

Next came the ongoing Euro 2024 tournament – another football (do you still call it 'soccer'?) event.



The governing body of football in Europe, UEFA, and vivo announced the official smartphone(s) of EURO 2024 is the V30 series. vivo’s slimmest to feature a massive 5,000 mAh battery, the V30, was launched on the market back in February, soon followed by the Pro model.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile users need not worry about latest move as it's a temporary change
T-Mobile users need not worry about latest move as it's a temporary change
DISH may have figured out why T-Mobile thinks it can get away with anything and has a solution
DISH may have figured out why T-Mobile thinks it can get away with anything and has a solution
If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money
If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money
In fight against T-Mobile, lawyers emerged $78 million richer while customers only got $25
In fight against T-Mobile, lawyers emerged $78 million richer while customers only got $25
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better

Latest News

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is still in the spotlight with a juicy discount on Amazon
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is still in the spotlight with a juicy discount on Amazon
Nothing CEO Carl Pei leaks a feature coming in Nothing OS 3.0 that many users will love
Nothing CEO Carl Pei leaks a feature coming in Nothing OS 3.0 that many users will love
Smartphones could soon get X-ray vision
Smartphones could soon get X-ray vision
Google's impressive Pixel Buds Pro can still be yours for under $140 on Amazon
Google's impressive Pixel Buds Pro can still be yours for under $140 on Amazon
This is why Samsung might hike the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra next year
This is why Samsung might hike the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra next year
The premium Sonos Move 2 speaker can still be yours at a record low price through this deal
The premium Sonos Move 2 speaker can still be yours at a record low price through this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless