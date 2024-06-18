Over 200 Galaxy S24 Ultra phones will stream HDR footage live from the Olympic Games
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is one beast of a phone and now it's going to take its justified place: up there in mountain Olympus. Okay, it's not that great to serve Zeus and the rest of the bunch, but it's certainly capable enough to be part of the Olympic and Paralympic games that are going to take place in July-August 2024 in Paris. That's in France.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be used in the most interesting of ways: viewers and fans will enjoy footage of the historic Opening Ceremony on the Seine River and the Olympic Games' sailing competitions thanks to the flagship.
To bring fans closer to the action and capture athletes' reactions during this unique voyage, Samsung will install over 200 Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones on the bow and sides of each of the 85 athlete vessels.
Samsung, being a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner, announced a collaboration with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) to transform the Paris 2024 broadcast experience.
For the first time, the Olympic Games' Opening Ceremony will take place outside a stadium. Paris 2024 will feature 10,500 athletes parading down the Seine River in boats representing each national delegation, aiming to be the most open and accessible opening ceremony in history. The parade will start from the Austerlitz bridge and follow a six-kilometer route through central Paris.
The high-quality HDR footage will be streamed via a private 5G network powered by Orange, the official mobile network provider of Paris 2024. Orange will set up more than a dozen 5G antennas along the Seine, creating the first-ever standalone 5G network in France, ensuring a seamless viewing experience for fans globally.
The same technology will be used for the sailing competitions in Marseille, with Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones mounted on each competition boat. This will allow fans to experience the race alongside their favorite Olympians, providing an immersive viewing experience.
There's more from Oppo and vivo
First, there was the Champions League final two weeks ago at the iconic Wembley Stadium. There, Oppo had the chance to demonstrate the Find X7 Ultra's photographic abilities with a series of events throughout London.
There was a charity game with the Legends Team of Kaká, Roberto Carlos, Clarence Seedorf, Robert Pirès, and Iker Casillas. There were fan greetings in the booth at Potters Field Park near Tower Bridge on match day: Oppo is the Official Global Partner of the UEFA Champions League, after all!
Next came the ongoing Euro 2024 tournament – another football (do you still call it 'soccer'?) event.
The ongoing Euro 2024 tournament is vivo-present | Image credit – UEFA
The governing body of football in Europe, UEFA, and vivo announced the official smartphone(s) of EURO 2024 is the V30 series. vivo’s slimmest to feature a massive 5,000 mAh battery, the V30, was launched on the market back in February, soon followed by the Pro model.
