UEFA announces the official smartphone of the EURO 2024 football tournament

By
UEFA announces the official smartphone of the EURO 2024 football tournament
If you’ve been following the last few major football tournaments, then you probably know that both FIFA and UEFA team up with various tech companies that want to advertise their products.

Two years ago, vivo became the official partner of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This year, the Chinese handset maker is back with another important collaboration, this time with UEFA.

The governing body of football in Europe, UEFA, and vivo announced the official smartphone(s) of EURO 2024 is the V30 series. vivo’s slimmest to feature a massive 5,000 mAh battery, the V30, was launched on the market back in February, soon followed by the Pro model.

Our partnership with UEFA EURO 2024 allows us to enhance the user experience by enabling everyone to enjoy the beautiful game and capture their most cherished memories. The exciting game brings people all around the world together, and with V30 Pro, we want to fuel that passion by enabling users to become storytellers of this unforgettable journey.


Despite their powerful cameras which are co-engineered with Zeiss, the V30 and V30 Pro are actually mid-range phones. The former is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, while the latter packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset.

As far as the camera goes, the vanilla model boasts a triple camera that consists of 50-megapixel main, 50-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel macro camera, whereas the Pro version comes with the same number of sensors but uses a 50-megapixel telephoto camera (2x optical zoom) instead of the 2-macro camera.

Also, both V30 series phone features 50-megapixel front-facing cameras and dual-LED flash. In fact, besides the camera configuration and chipset, the V30 and V30 Pro are virtually the same.
Cosmin Vasile
