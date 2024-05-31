



Oppo is a major UEFA Champions League sponsors and has embarked on a journey to celebrate the road to football glory of the underdog Borussia Dortmund and perennial favorite Real Madrid.





A number of ongoing festivities mark Oppo's grand return to the Champions League finale as it prepares to embark on a new market journey with its flagship Find and Reno series, as well as with its renowned N-line of foldable phones









While its release in the European market is still in flux, Oppo is now free to bring its next flagship to the Old Continent and wants to demonstrate the Find X7 Ultra's photographic abilities with a series of kickoff events throughout London.





Between a charity game with the Legends Team of Kaká, Roberto Carlos, Clarence Seedorf, Robert Pirès, and Iker Casillas, to fan greetings in the booth at Potters Field Park near Tower Bridge on match day, Oppo is spearheading its status as the Official Global Partner of the UEFA Champions League to popularize the uncanny abilities of the Find X7 Ultra.





As the only phone with two periscope zoom cameras for the utmost in portrait photography and the crispest zoom range, the Find X7 Ultra also benefits from a quad 50MP camera strategy that makes for a uniform experience across the zoom range when paired with the HyperTone image engine for natural color output.





The fast pace of the Champions League final game won't be intimidating, too, as Action Shot takes care of moving object's blur and a play with the Long Exposure option can return some stunning motion effects.



In the end, if anything is not to a photographer's liking, it can be chucked with the AI Eraser option that can remove objects which don't seem organic to the scene as if they've never been in the Oppo Find X7 Ultra's frame. Watch this space for Oppo's exclusive Champions League finale snaps after the game.

The Borussia Dortmund-Real Madrid Champion's League final score is yet to be displayed, but Oppo has been warming fans with sporting events throughout London on the run-up to the big game that kicks off at Wembley Stadium on June 1 at 8PM BST.