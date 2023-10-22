Galaxy S24 Ultra could feature a new bottom speaker design





Apple's VP of camera software engineering, Jon McCormack, explained that Apple limited the Tetraprism lens to 5x optical zoom due to the stabilization at that focal length. "The 5x zoom is something that we can stabilize incredibly well. If you look at the 10x zoom, unless you have the steadiest hands in the world or a tripod, it's really difficult to use," he said.

Galaxy S24 Ultra is a change in the design of the speaker on the bottom of the phone. Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a "long strip design" instead. Another change reportedly coming to theis a change in the design of the speaker on the bottom of the phone. Prolific tipster Ice Universe says that instead of using the same design Samsung employed for the speaker opening on the bottom of the Galaxy S23 Ultra (which is made up of six "pill-shaped" holes), thewill have a "long strip design" instead.





The tweet from the tipster included an illustration that shows what the new design will look like. Not everyone who looked at the alleged new speaker design for the Galaxy S24 Ultra was sold on it. For example, an "X" subscriber named Tim responded by typing, "Oh gosh... they already did this on older phones like the Galaxy S9 and it looked so bad and cheap. Individual holes look much more premium."



