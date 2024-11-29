Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
The 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra is $350 cheaper for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer

A person holding a Galaxy S24 Ultra.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the best phones out there, no doubt about it! It's THE flagship to beat and a dream device for many people out there. Well, now this dream can come true for $350 less, as the Samsung flagship is discounted for Black Friday.

Now's your chance to get the 512GB version and be really set for the next couple of years (seven years of software support; let's not forget that) and pay around a thousand bucks for the whole exercise. Not bad for a dream, eh? Act fast, as this deal probably won't last long.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB: Save $350!

Get the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB of storage on Amazon this Black Friday and save $350. The phone offers top-tier specs, including a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM. In addition, it takes beautiful photos and is a true bargain. Act fast and save while you can!
$350 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung Store: save up to $800 with trade-in

If you want to buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra from the Samsung Store, you can now save up to $800 in instant trade-in credit if you have an eligible device in good condition to trade in. Also, Samsung currently has the 1TB Galaxy S24 Ultra variant discounted as well.
$800 off (62%) Trade-in
$499 99
$1299 99
Buy at Samsung


Sure, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is still far from budget-friendly, even with Amazon's current Black Friday discount. However, this is one of the best phones on the market, and we think it's worth the investment.

Boasting a slightly overclocked version of the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM, this phone can deal with anything, including heavy games, without a hitch.

It's one of the best camera phones, too. Its huge 200 MP main unit takes gorgeous photos with great exposure and balanced dynamics. The colors are vibrant but still look natural. In addition, the snapper can record videos in 8K resolution.

Of course, you'll also want to enjoy your photos and favorite videos on a beautiful display. That's why Samsung's flagship packs a beautiful 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with 3120 x 1440p resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10+ as well, for an even more immersive watching experience when streaming content in this format.

Overall, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is truly impressive, and you won't regret going for it. What you'll feel sorry for is missing this chance to save big on this powerful phone. So, don't miss out! Tap the offer button in this article and save big on this powerhouse today!
