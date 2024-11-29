The 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra is $350 cheaper for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the best phones out there, no doubt about it! It's THE flagship to beat and a dream device for many people out there. Well, now this dream can come true for $350 less, as the Samsung flagship is discounted for Black Friday.
Now's your chance to get the 512GB version and be really set for the next couple of years (seven years of software support; let's not forget that) and pay around a thousand bucks for the whole exercise. Not bad for a dream, eh? Act fast, as this deal probably won't last long.
Boasting a slightly overclocked version of the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM, this phone can deal with anything, including heavy games, without a hitch.
It's one of the best camera phones, too. Its huge 200 MP main unit takes gorgeous photos with great exposure and balanced dynamics. The colors are vibrant but still look natural. In addition, the snapper can record videos in 8K resolution.
Overall, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is truly impressive, and you won't regret going for it. What you'll feel sorry for is missing this chance to save big on this powerful phone. So, don't miss out! Tap the offer button in this article and save big on this powerhouse today!
Sure, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is still far from budget-friendly, even with Amazon's current Black Friday discount. However, this is one of the best phones on the market, and we think it's worth the investment.
Of course, you'll also want to enjoy your photos and favorite videos on a beautiful display. That's why Samsung's flagship packs a beautiful 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with 3120 x 1440p resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10+ as well, for an even more immersive watching experience when streaming content in this format.
