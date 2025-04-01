There's still time to grab the powerful 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra at a generous discount

Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

A few weeks ago, we shared that the 512GB version of the ex-king Galaxy S24 Ultra was discounted by 27% on Amazon, knocking $377 off its original price. But don't fret if you've missed our initial post, as it's not too late to grab this stylus-powered beast of a phone for much less than usual.

Yep, that's right! The Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB of storage is still available at a cheaper price on Amazon. A third-party seller is offering a generous $370 discount on the model in Titanium Gray, letting you get your hands on one for south of $1,050. That's quite the offer, considering this bad boy has an MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) of about $1,420.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB: Save $370 on Amazon!

$370 off (26%)
Grab the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Gray on Amazon and score a $370 discount. Packed with top-tier specs, including the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM, this phone offers fast performance and takes stunning photos. Hurry up and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon

We encourage you to act fast and snag the Galaxy S24 Ultra at a discount while you can. It may not be fresh off the assembly line, but it's still a powerhouse that brings a lot to the table. Furthermore, you'll still get a 30-day return window even though the merchant also handles the shipping. In other words, there is nothing to worry about!

Packed with an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, the former Samsung flagship doesn't just offer speedy performance—it dominates. Whether you're gaming or tackling demanding tasks, it powers through without breaking a sweat. In addition, its 200MP main camera is a real showstopper, snapping crisp, vibrant photos with spot-on exposure and dynamic balance. And with 8K video recording, you're all set to capture every moment in stunning detail.

You'll also enjoy stunning visuals thanks to the gorgeous 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a sharp 3120 x 1440p resolution, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

Overall, the Galaxy S24 Ultra might not be Samsung's latest top dog anymore, but it's still an impressive device. Plus, it offers even more value with the sweet $370 discount on Amazon. So, don't wait! Act fast and save big with this generous offer now!
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
