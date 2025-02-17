Powerhouse Galaxy S24 FE gets hefty discount, becoming no-brainer but for short while
Snagging the best Galaxy mid-range phone at a cheaper price is always an opportunity you can't afford to miss! So, don't! Act fast and grab the 128GB Galaxy S24 FE with this limited-time deal now while it's still on sale for $150 off! This lets you get one of the top mid-rangers on the market for just under $500. Not bad, considering it goes for about $650 when not on sale.
As we stated in our review, the Galaxy S24 FE is the best Fan Edition yet. Powered by the lightning-fast Exynos 2400e chipset and equipped with 8GB of RAM, it handles demanding tasks and games effortlessly. The Exynos 2400e offers performance comparable to the Exynos 240, the same SoC found in the Galaxy S24 in markets outside the US. For just under $500, you're getting a true powerhouse!
The cameras are top-notch too. With the same 50 MP main snapper as the regular Galaxy S24, this phone captures images with rich bright and dark areas, realistic colors, and details without oversharpening.
Battery life is another area where this gem shines. With a robust 4,700mAh power cell, it offers up to 15 hours and 39 minutes of web browsing or just over 8 hours of video streaming before needing a recharge. Plus, it delivers up to 10 hours and 8 minutes of gameplay on a single charge—a significant upgrade from the 8 hours and 50 minutes of playtime the Galaxy S23 FE offers.
But that's not all! The phone also delivers an incredible viewing experience with its 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and 2340 x 1080 resolution. Enjoy super-smooth visuals thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support, making streaming even more stunning.
Overall, the Galaxy S24 FE is worth every penny, offering top-tier performance, a beautiful display, and excellent battery life. It also takes incredible photos and is an absolute steal at its current price. So, act fast and grab yours now!
