Amazon's Spring Sale may be over, but the Galaxy S24 FE is still selling at a generous discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's Spring Sale may be over, but it appears that the sweet $102 Spring Sale discount on the mid-range Galaxy S24 FE didn't get the memo that the shopping event has ended, as it's still available.
Yes! That's right! It's not too late to score the Galaxy S24 FE for $102 off on Amazon. The 256GB version is still selling for under $608, down from the phone's usual cost of about $710. Plus, all color options are available at the same price cut, letting you pick the one that best matches your taste. We suggest you act fast, though. After all, this deal has been available for the past week now and might expire soon.
As for the phone itself, the Galaxy S24 FE is easily among the best mid-range smartphones on the market. Its Exynos 2400e chipset, complemented by 8GB of RAM, allows it to deliver speedy performance and tackle any task with ease. Additionally, it boasts the same 50 MP main camera found on the more expensive Galaxy S24, so it's also one of the mid-rangers that take beautiful photos with rich colors.
Another highlight is the solid 4,700mAh battery, offering more than 8 hours of video streaming or up to 15 hours and 39 minutes of web browsing on a single charge. If you're into gaming, it'll last up to 10 hours—a noticeable upgrade from the 8 hours and 50 minutes of its predecessor.
So, if you're looking for a solid phone, the Galaxy S24 FE is definitely a great choice, especially since you can grab it for just under $608 right now. Don't let this deal slip away—pick one up while you can!
Of course, being a Samsung phone, our friend here also comes equipped with a gorgeous 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a sharp 2340 x 1080 resolution and HDR10+ support for an incredible viewing experience on the go. What's more, the 120Hz refresh rate makes the phone feel snappy and responsive.
