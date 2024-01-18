The S24’s Galaxy AI features are actually hyping me up for the Pixel 9. Here’s why
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Keyword: identity.
Sure, you know what your identity is, but do you know what makes up the identity of some of the best phones out there? You’ve probably never stopped to think about it, but a lot of the major brands have worked really hard in the past to establish an identity for themselves.
Apple? Well, that’s where the entire minimalism craze kicked off from. OnePlus? Some would argue that “Never settle” has become a false statement, but still: it speaks to the idea. And just looking at a Nothing phone tells you so much about what the philosophy of that company is.
So then, Google. If I show you a picture of the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 6, can you spot the difference immediately? Let's see:
So, fast forward a couple of more months and it’s 2024. The time comes for the introduction of the first and possibly most impactful flagship Android smartphone of the year and it’s made by Samsung: a manufacturer with years upon years of experience in the industry.
And it introduces the Galaxy S24, which has a variant made with titanium and then a bunch of AI features sprinkled across the series. Oh, and the phones come with seven years of OS upgrades and security updates. Sound familiar?
Huh.
I mean, it’s cool, it’s great even! #NoHate
And I honestly didn’t know what I expected. But it was “more”. And not just from Samsung: of Google too. Because while I can totally get why Samsung would want to climb on the AI bandwagon, I can’t for the life of me understand why Google would give away a huge chunk of the Pixel’s identity to one of it’s biggest competitors?
But that doesn’t change the fact of the matter: Google already hired the people, thought up the projects, realized them, tested them, implemented them, made them work on a series of phones, neither of which broke the bank, and then had those released to the public. Oh, and then the marketing happened too, which I hear is a pretty costly affair.
Not to mention that the Pixel 8 line is already offering an outstanding support lifecycle, meaning that Google isn’t exactly banking on you upgrading every other year.
So, given the ultimate words of wisdom “money good”, I must ask: “income where”?
Well, if the Big G spent all this time — and effort, and money — developing features, which were meant to raise up the Pixel line, why would it give those away… Unless it could be all part of a plan, that still aims to achieve that exact same thing?
Because, here’s the deal: if you are in need of a killer feature for your product and I give you one of mine, fully knowing that I have something better to reveal down the line, I’m essentially guaranteeing myself a certain degree of success.
So if I’m Google and I give you some of my phone line’s standout features, such as:
Fully knowing that I’m risking losing the identity of my own flagship series of phones in the process, then I must have some sort of ace up my sleeve, right?
And here’s where my crazy conspiracy theory comes in: I’m hyped about the Pixel 9 now. Because since all of these are no longer Pixel-exclusive features, can you imagine what Google might have in store for us for its upcoming line of phones?
Now, I won’t pretend like I have any idea of what the Pixel 9 is going to be about. I don’t think that Google is going to aim at another revamp, because it would feel too soon.
Thanks to the efforts of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8, the surface-level details, such as formfactor, general design and screen specs have been ironed out, I think that the focus will be on the inside.
At a bare minimum, I think that it would be fair to expect for Google to equip Pixel users with supercharged versions of the features mentioned above. But from there on out? The sky’s the limit, especially if Bard gets a green light to come out and play.
At the same time, it’s been almost a full year since AI has been the talk of the town in the realm of tech and it already feels like we’re at a point of stagnation. The features? About the same. The limitations? Forced and tough to play around (for good reason). So it will take some real creativity and technical prowess to figure out how to make the most of this situation.
And you know what? I think that Google might be just the company, capable of pulling such a thing off.
... And when it happens, I just hope that there’s a proper variant in proper blue, because I’m honestly tired of these mellow, cowardly colors.
And now Google has gone and given a lot of that last bit away to Samsung for its Galaxy S24 series of phones in the form of Galaxy AI, so what gives?!
Is Samsung just playing catch up?
Hear me out, The Office, but it's set in Cupertino.
Was this Google’s plan all along?!
The Pixel ecosystem exists, but it still feels like a work in progress.
Google fought really hard to set up a proper identity for its Pixel line of phones. In fact, I recently talked about how the Pixel phones may sound too good to be true on paper, which may have led to an opposite effect, where people find them hard to trust.
And we can sort of see how that may be the case, since adoption rates haven’t gone through the roof (yet).
Galaxy AI: a low-key Pixel 9 commercial, sponsored by Samsung
Hey, that's familiar.
And here’s where my crazy conspiracy theory comes in: I’m hyped about the Pixel 9 now. Because since all of these are no longer Pixel-exclusive features, can you imagine what Google might have in store for us for its upcoming line of phones?
The Pixel 9: an AI powerhouse (hopefully in blue)
Next up, the Pixel 9 creates friends for you. I'm joking. Am I?
