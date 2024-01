The S24’s Galaxy AI features are actually hyping me up for the Pixel 9. Here’s why

identity

So then, Google. If I show you a picture of the Pixel 5 and the So then, Google. If I show you a picture of the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 6 , can you spot the difference immediately? Let's see:

















should be able to, because that’s when the Pixel line found its identity. Starting from the nature-inspired color variants and going over the unique visor aesthetic for the camera bump, through to the slew of AI-inspired features: that’s what identity is all about.



And now Google has gone and given a lot of that last bit away to Samsung for its



Is Samsung just playing catch up?



Back when 2023 hadn’t happened yet, AI still existed and a lot of phones used it. It wasn’t all about AI, sometimes it was just clever, intelligent programming, but all the same: algorithms were doing their thing in the background to help you get the most out of your tech.



I mean, typing on an iPhone has felt good and proper since forever now and that has always been about clever programs doing accurate guesswork, so there’s that.



But then 2023 happened, ChatGPT blew up and suddenly it became important to market features as AI, wherever applicable. Hence, Google spent a lot of time promoting the



Oh, and starting from the Pixel 8 line moving forward, Google is offering a whopping seven years of software support and security updates. That’s going to become important a bit later.



So, fast forward a couple of more months and it’s 2024. The time comes for the introduction of the first and possibly most impactful flagship Android smartphone of the year and it’s made by Samsung: a manufacturer with years upon years of experience in the industry.



And it introduces the Galaxy S24 , which has a variant made with titanium and then a bunch of AI features sprinkled across the series. Oh, and the phones come with seven years of OS upgrades and security updates. Sound familiar?



Huh.



I mean, it’s cool, it’s great even! #NoHate



And I honestly didn’t know what I expected. But it was “more”. And not just from Samsung: of Google too. Because while I can totally get why Samsung would want to climb on the AI bandwagon, I can’t for the life of me understand why Google would give away a huge chunk of the Pixel’s identity to one of it’s biggest competitors?



Was this Google’s plan all along?!







really hard to set up a proper identity for its Pixel line of phones. In fact, I recently talked about how the



And we can sort of see how that may be the case, since adoption rates haven’t gone through the roof (yet). Google foughthard to set up a proper identity for its Pixel line of phones. In fact, I recently talked about how the Pixel phones may sound too good to be true on paper , which may have led to an opposite effect, where people find them hard to trust.And we can sort of see how that may be the case, since adoption rates haven’t gone through the roof (yet).