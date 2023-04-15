Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches

Last year Samsung released a video that explained how screen flicker (which it defines as changes in brightness) can make your eyes tired, cause headaches, eye strain, and even seizures. While the ad was promoting Samsung's OLED television sets, reliable leaker Ice Universe took to his Twitter account to point out something interesting about how Samsung takes advantage of this technology.











In his tweet, Ice Universe writes, "It's very funny that Samsung Display uses a video to illustrate the harm of flicker to human eyes, and promotes that Samsung OLED screens are flicker-free (supplied to Chinese brands), but S22 Ultra and S23 Ultra are the most flicker phones. It's so funny." In a follow-up tweet, the Ice Man says, "Oh, by the way, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is also the most eye-damaging screen among all brands of mobile phones. Its only PWM 240Hz, which is lower than the 480Hz of the iPhone 14 Pro, and both are far inferior to Chinese mobile phones."





PWM, or pulse-width modulation, is a technology that turns diodes on and off at various rates. This technique, which turns the display on and off, is how phone screens are lit up. Manufacturers use it because it helps keep costs down allowing devices to be sold at lower prices than they might cost otherwise. A faster PWM means that flickers happen too fast to be seen by the human eye while slower speeds can cause the aforementioned eye strain, headaches, seizures, and eye pain.









As Ice Universe points out, the Galaxy S23 Ultra uses a display with a 240Hz PWM. That is half the speed of the iPhone 14 Pro's display which features a 480Hz PWM. The Honor Magic 5 Pro's 6.81-inch OLED panel will carry a 2160Hz PWM. The tipster adds, "Imagine that there is an electric fan in front of you. When its speed is low enough, you can see the blades of the fan turning one by one in front of your eyes. Your eyes will get tired, but after its speed becomes faster, you will not be able to see the fan blades..."

In case you were curious, the Pixel 7 Pro had its PWM reduced to 240Hz from the 360.5Hz used on the Pixel 6 Pro's screen. The Pixel 7 has a 360 PWM. For the record, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23 lines use a 240Hz PWM which might explain why you get eye strain or headaches often while using these phones.

