Leaked Galaxy S23 comparison chart reveals a 16.7% brighter screen and more



Based on what appears to be a leaked official comparison chart from Samsung that pits the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra against each other, we can determine that the maximum screen brightness across the series will be 1750 nits. This is a 16.7% improvement from the maximum screen brightness of 1500 nits available on last year's Galaxy S22 line and the 1300 nits maximum found with the Galaxy S21 series. The comparison chart was disseminated via tweet by tipster Roland Quandt





All three phones will feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X screens with a 120Hz refresh rate and will be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 . The Galaxy S23 will sport a 6.1-inch display, the Galaxy S23+ will be equipped with a 6.6-inch display, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a 6.8-inch display. The chart also shows that the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will both have the same camera array consisting of a 50MP Wide camera, a 12MP Ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP Telephoto camera.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature the 200MP ISOCELL HP2 image sensor







The Galaxy S23 carries a 3900mAh battery charged with keeping the lights on. The battery powering the Galaxy S23+ weighs in at 4700mAh, and the one inside the Galaxy S23 Ultra is 5000mAh.





The chart also gives us the configurations available for each model. The Galaxy S23 will come with 8GB of RAM with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage. The Galaxy S23+ also features 8GB of RAM with 256GB and 512GB of storage. The Galaxy S23 Ultra configuration options include 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM with 512GB or 1TB of storage. And the chart also notes that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with the S Pen digital stylus.





The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be unveiled on February 1st at 1pm EDT. Pre-orders will be accepted starting at the same time, and the phones will be released on February 17th. Unlike the previously leaked spec sheet from Verizon which covers Galaxy S23 series phones bought from the carrier, it would seem that the leaked comparison chart seen in this article will cover purchases of the three Galaxy S23 series phones made directly from Samsung.

Pricing will be stable in the states but slightly higher elsewhere







While pricing wasn't revealed, the aforementioned leaked Verizon specs sheet showed pricing in the states remaining the same as last year with the Galaxy S23 starting at $799.99, the Galaxy S23+ starting at $999.99, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra tagged at $1,199.99 and higher. Earlier today we told you that the European prices for the Galaxy S23 series are expected to be €100 more expensive than last year's Galaxy S22 prices.





If true, the prices on the continent would start at €949 for the Galaxy S23, €1,199 for the Galaxy S23+, and €1,399 for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Yesterday, Czech prices were leaked once again by Roland Quandt and revealed pricing to start at 23,490 Czech Koruna (CZK) for the Galaxy S23, 29,900 CZK and up for the Galaxy S23+, and 34,990 CZK and up for the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

