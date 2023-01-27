Save on Galaxy Z Fold4!
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your last chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 with a discount.

Leaked Galaxy S23 comparison chart reveals a 16.7% brighter screen and more

Samsung Android Display
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Leaked Galaxy S23 comparison chart reveals a 16.7% brighter screen and more
Based on what appears to be a leaked official comparison chart from Samsung that pits the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra against each other, we can determine that the maximum screen brightness across the series will be 1750 nits. This is a 16.7% improvement from the maximum screen brightness of 1500 nits available on last year's Galaxy S22 line and the 1300 nits maximum found with the Galaxy S21 series. The comparison chart was disseminated via tweet by tipster Roland Quandt.

All three phones will feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X screens with a 120Hz refresh rate and will be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The Galaxy S23 will sport a 6.1-inch display, the Galaxy S23+ will be equipped with a 6.6-inch display, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a 6.8-inch display. The chart also shows that the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will both have the same camera array consisting of a 50MP Wide camera, a 12MP Ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP Telephoto camera.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature the 200MP ISOCELL HP2 image sensor


The Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a 200MP Wide camera thanks to the use of Sammy's ISOCELL HP2 image sensor. There will be a 12MP Ultra-wide camera, and a pair of 10MP Telephoto cameras. One will deliver 3x optical zoom and the other will provide users with 10x optical zoom. While the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will both offer 30x digital Space Zoom, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is capable of taking photos and videos with 100x digital Space Zoom. All three models will have a 12MP front-facing camera.


The Galaxy S23 carries a 3900mAh battery charged with keeping the lights on. The battery powering the Galaxy S23+ weighs in at 4700mAh, and the one inside the Galaxy S23 Ultra is 5000mAh.

The chart also gives us the configurations available for each model. The Galaxy S23 will come with 8GB of RAM with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage. The Galaxy S23+ also features 8GB of RAM with 256GB and 512GB of storage. The Galaxy S23 Ultra configuration options include 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM with 512GB or 1TB of storage. And the chart also notes that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with the S Pen digital stylus.

Reserve your Galaxy S23 series pre-order now!

Last chances for a Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder reservation!

Stack the Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder reservation bonus with Samsung's preorder gifts and trade-in offers, and you may be able to get a 512GB model for just $330!
Gift
Reserve at Samsung

Just a few days to discount your Galaxy S23+ preorder!

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder reservations will only be open until Samsung's Unpacked event when you can stack the $50-$100 discount to all new preorder bonuses like free 512GB storage upgrade.
Gift
Reserve at Samsung

Final call to reserve a Samsung Galaxy S23 with a bonus!

There isn't much time left to hit the Galaxy S23 reserve button here and secure an essentially free with a trade 256GB model of the fastest compact Android phone with a Samsung-exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor!
Gift
Reserve at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be unveiled on February 1st at 1pm EDT. Pre-orders will be accepted starting at the same time, and the phones will be released on February 17th. Unlike the previously leaked spec sheet from Verizon which covers Galaxy S23 series phones bought from the carrier, it would seem that the leaked comparison chart seen in this article will cover purchases of the three Galaxy S23 series phones made directly from Samsung.

Pricing will be stable in the states but slightly higher elsewhere


While pricing wasn't revealed, the aforementioned leaked Verizon specs sheet showed pricing in the states remaining the same as last year with the Galaxy S23 starting at $799.99, the Galaxy S23+ starting at $999.99, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra tagged at $1,199.99 and higher. Earlier today we told you that the European prices for the Galaxy S23 series are expected to be €100 more expensive than last year's Galaxy S22 prices.

If true, the prices on the continent would start at €949 for the Galaxy S23, €1,199 for the Galaxy S23+, and €1,399 for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Yesterday, Czech prices were leaked once again by Roland Quandt and revealed pricing to start at 23,490 Czech Koruna (CZK) for the Galaxy S23, 29,900 CZK and up for the Galaxy S23+, and 34,990 CZK and up for the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Only today: get the Alexa-powered Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for just $25!
Only today: get the Alexa-powered Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for just $25!
Amazon confirms key US OnePlus 11 5G specs and pre-order start time
Amazon confirms key US OnePlus 11 5G specs and pre-order start time
Android Auto update removes the option to turn off 'wireless Android Auto'
Android Auto update removes the option to turn off 'wireless Android Auto'
The HomePod of the future will read your shakes, waves and dance moves as gesture control
The HomePod of the future will read your shakes, waves and dance moves as gesture control
A NYPD patrol car was stalked through an Apple AirTag
A NYPD patrol car was stalked through an Apple AirTag
A new Huawei P60 Pro spec leak points to massive processor upgrade
A new Huawei P60 Pro spec leak points to massive processor upgrade

Popular stories

All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies
iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies
Google Pixel 6 and 7 owners suddenly getting the January 2023 Play system update, but with a caveat
Google Pixel 6 and 7 owners suddenly getting the January 2023 Play system update, but with a caveat
Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23+ show up early at a mobile shop
Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23+ show up early at a mobile shop
Samsung Galaxy S23 series pre-order posters leak
Samsung Galaxy S23 series pre-order posters leak
Samsung officially confirms main Galaxy S23 series pre-order deal (at least in one country)
Samsung officially confirms main Galaxy S23 series pre-order deal (at least in one country)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless