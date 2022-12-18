Tipster explains why Samsung will delay the release of the Galaxy S23 series

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be the first big global release of a major smartphone line in 2023 and as such, all eyes are focused on these phones. As is usual this time of the year, rumors swirl around like the wind. For example, the line will reportedly be powered by an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that will be produced by Samsung Foundry. The clock speed for the X-3 high-performance core on the chip will supposedly run at 3.32GHz compared to 3.2GHz for the same core on the regular TSMC version of the SoC.











The latest rumor regarding the Galaxy S23 series comes from a veteran Twitter tipster with the handle @TheGalox_ (via NotebookCheck ) who writes that he expects the phones to be released in mid-to-late February. He goes on to add that the delay in the expected release of the three phones is due to Samsung's inability to decide on a final pricing structure for the line.





Pricing is obviously important, especially when it comes to the competitive premium smartphone market. Samsung might need the extra time to make sure that it correctly reads the market in terms of the competition, the economy, supply and demand, and other factors. If the tipster is correct, we aren't talking about a long delay. Based on the tweet, the delay might amount to only two weeks or less.





Mid to late February release for the S23 series



Deciding on a price for the devices is delaying this release. If it was up to me, $799, $899 & $1199 would be the prices. pic.twitter.com/bYzNW9HAd9 — Anthony (@TheGalox_) December 16, 2022



This year, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra were introduced on February 9th and released on February 25th. There was hope that Samsung would be able to introduce the Galaxy S23 series during the first week of February and release the trio on February 17th which would be a tad more than a week earlier than last year's launch.







Just keep in mind that until we hear from Samsung itself, we can't tell you exactly when the Galaxy S23 line will be introduced and released. Traditionally, the phones are unveiled during a Samsung event known as "Unpacked."



