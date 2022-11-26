Samsung Foundry will make the overclocked Snapdragon chip for the Galaxy S23 line

Earlier this month, we told you that Samsung will reportedly use an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset to power the upcoming Galaxy S23 series. Instead of capping the clock speed of the chip's ultra-high-performance Cortex X-3 Prime core at 3.2GHz, the version of the component that will be found under the hood of all Galaxy S23 units is rumored to have a Cortex X-3 core running as fast as 3.32GHz.





The Cortex X-3 core will deliver up to 25% greater performance than the Cortex X-2. ARM says, "The Cortex-X Custom program enables customization and differentiation beyond the traditional roadmap of Arm Cortex products, offering our partners a way to deliver the ultimate performance required for their specific use cases."





Traditionally, Samsung has powered the Galaxy S line with its own Exynos chips everywhere except the U.S., Canada, and China. But it seems that many Galaxy S buyers weren't happy shelling out flagship prices for phones that they felt were being powered by an inferior Exynos SoC. This will be rectified this year as it seems that Qualcomm has pretty much confirmed that it will have a "global share" of the Galaxy S23 series this year.











There is some news today about Samsung's "special version" of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. While TSMC will be producing the regular variant of the chipset, it seems that Samsung Foundry will be manufacturing the overclocked version of the chip design for its own phones. A tweet from Twitter tipster RGcloudS says that there are two versions of the chipset. Version AB is made by Samsung using its 4nm LPE process while the AC variant is produced using TSMC's N4P process node.





TSMC and Samsung Foundry are the world's top two chip manufacturer's worldwide (in that order). Xiaomi recently posted on Chinese social media site Weibo that its 13 Series will be among the first phones to sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.







The Samsung Galaxy S23 series includes the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23+, and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra. The trio is expected to be introduced in January or February during the next Samsung Unpacked event.





The Hot new feature for the Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to be a 200MP camera on the back driven by a new 200MP image processor developed by Samsung. This is not the HP1 ISOCELL 200MP image processor made by Sammy and used on the Motorola X30 Ultra and the Xiaomi 12T Pro.