The awesome Galaxy S23 Plus is currently enjoying a sweet Black Friday discount at Best Buy
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
November 24th may be the official date of Black Friday, but Best Buy has released its Black Friday deals weeks ahead of the official start of the event, letting you get a high-end phone with a sweet discount right now.
For example, the incredible Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently $200 off its price at Best Buy for Black Friday, allowing Galaxy fans to acquire Samsung's current flagship for $999.99. So, if you want a brand-new Galaxy S23 Ultra, we suggest you get one right now from Best Buy while it's enjoying that sweet Black Friday love.
Since the Galaxy S23 Plus is part of Samsung's latest Galaxy S lineup, the phone delivers incredible performance. It packs 8GB of RAM and is powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. All this gives the phone the necessary horsepower to run heavy apps and games like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9 like a breeze.
Additionally, the Galaxy S23 Plus packs a 4700mAh battery, which should be able to last you the whole day without top-ups. The phone also supports 45W wired charging, capable of filling the tank in roughly 60 minutes.
As you can see, the Galaxy S23 Plus is also pretty awesome despite being the middle and most neglected child in the Galaxy S23 lineup. Also, the Galaxy S23 Plus is an even better bargain at the moment, thanks to that sweet Black Friday discount at Best Buy. Therefore, if you are in the market for a new powerful Galaxy phone, you should definitely pull the trigger on this deal.
For example, the incredible Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently $200 off its price at Best Buy for Black Friday, allowing Galaxy fans to acquire Samsung's current flagship for $999.99. So, if you want a brand-new Galaxy S23 Ultra, we suggest you get one right now from Best Buy while it's enjoying that sweet Black Friday love.
But if you want to get a brand-new Galaxy S23 for even less, our advice is to go for the Galaxy S23 Plus instead. The phone is also discounted for Black Friday at Best Buy and can be yours with a sweet $100 discount.
Since the Galaxy S23 Plus is part of Samsung's latest Galaxy S lineup, the phone delivers incredible performance. It packs 8GB of RAM and is powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. All this gives the phone the necessary horsepower to run heavy apps and games like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9 like a breeze.
Of course, being a high-end premium smartphone, the Galaxy S23 Plus also takes great-looking photos. Furthermore, its 50 MP main and 12 MP selfie cameras can capture videos in up to 8K at 30fps and up to 4K at 60fps, respectively, letting you record beautiful clips as well.
Additionally, the Galaxy S23 Plus packs a 4700mAh battery, which should be able to last you the whole day without top-ups. The phone also supports 45W wired charging, capable of filling the tank in roughly 60 minutes.
As you can see, the Galaxy S23 Plus is also pretty awesome despite being the middle and most neglected child in the Galaxy S23 lineup. Also, the Galaxy S23 Plus is an even better bargain at the moment, thanks to that sweet Black Friday discount at Best Buy. Therefore, if you are in the market for a new powerful Galaxy phone, you should definitely pull the trigger on this deal.
Things that are NOT allowed: