Samsung Android

Latest Samsung Galaxy S22 leak reveals planned colors

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
The Galaxy S22 series could be available in these colors
Samsung has been making an effort in the colors department with its most recent flagship smartphone launches and that’s set to continue with the upcoming Galaxy S22, as revealed in a new report.

Samsung's working on new Dark Red and Green shades


GalaxyClub has received a list of colors that Samsung is working on for next year’s Galaxy S22 series. The more affordable Galaxy S22 and S22+ models will each be available in four finishes: White, Black, Rose Gold, and Green.

That differs to the Galaxy S21 models, wherein the standard and Plus-sized models shared two colors. Those were Phantom Violet and Phantom Pink, with the rest being exclusive to each model.

It’s speculated that the new Green color will be like the Phantom Green of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, or the Green colorway offered with the Galaxy Z Flip 3. As for the Rose Gold, that might resemble the Galaxy S21’s Phantom Pink finish.

  • Galaxy S22 colors: White, Black, Rose Gold, Green
  • Galaxy S22+ colors: White, Black, Rose Gold, Green
  • Galaxy S22 Ultra colors: White, Black, Dark Red

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, will be keeping things a little simpler. Customers should expect the usual White and Black models, in addition to a new Dark Red variant.

While we have seen several red Galaxy flagships in recent years, they’ve always been brighter tones. Perhaps the new Dark Red finish on the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be a throwback to the Burgundy Galaxy S9 of 2018.

Because we’re still almost four months away from launch, it’s worth noting that additional colors could be added to the lineup. Samsung may also launch exclusive Galaxy S22 colorways on its website, as it has done with recent devices.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (19 updates)

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
  • Display 6.8 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 895
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 895
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 895
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android

