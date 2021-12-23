Samsung Galaxy S22 renders in a youthful Pink Gold color appear online

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ will reportedly come in Pink Gold (not Rose Gold as was believed earlier)



LetsGoDigital reports (based on info given by Ahmet Qwaider ) that the Rose Gold color that was expected to be one of the options for the S22 and S22+ will instead be dubbed Pink Gold, and they have also created renders to better showcase how this color might look like. Additionally, according to the report, all three Galaxy S22 phones will have a matte finish (unlike what recent dummy devices have showcased).





The color code for the Pink Gold that's expected to be one of the Galaxy S22 colors is #E2B9B3, and as you can see on the images, it is a fresh and youthful-looking pink shade. The cool thing about it is that matte finish which will prevent fingerprint smudges and will overall look stylish and polished.







Let's see what to expect from the Galaxy S22 series in February

