Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy S22 renders in a youthful Pink Gold color appear online

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Galaxy S22/S22+ renders in a youthful Pink Gold color appear online
We've been hearing loads and loads of leaks and seeing a lot of renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, less attention was given to the other two models from the yet-unannounced flagship trio by Samsung. Now, LetsGoDigital has published some new renders in the Pink Gold color for the Galaxy S22 and S22+. Check them out!

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ will reportedly come in Pink Gold (not Rose Gold as was believed earlier)


LetsGoDigital reports (based on info given by Ahmet Qwaider) that the Rose Gold color that was expected to be one of the options for the S22 and S22+ will instead be dubbed Pink Gold, and they have also created renders to better showcase how this color might look like. Additionally, according to the report, all three Galaxy S22 phones will have a matte finish (unlike what recent dummy devices have showcased).


The color code for the Pink Gold that's expected to be one of the Galaxy S22 colors is #E2B9B3, and as you can see on the images, it is a fresh and youthful-looking pink shade. The cool thing about it is that matte finish which will prevent fingerprint smudges and will overall look stylish and polished.


Keep in mind that these are only rumors at this point and this shade (nor the other ones) has not officially been confirmed by Samsung.

Additionally, the report mentions that the Galaxy S22 Ultra's red color will be dubbed Burgundy. That's not entirely new information as a couple of months ago, reputable leaker IceUniverse published a tweet stating Burgundy Red was coming back. It is now assumed that will be one of the colors the Galaxy S22 Ultra will rock. However, keep in mind not all leakers and tipsters agree on the exact shade of red, and for example, Yogesh Brar thinks it should be a lighter shade of red instead of Burgundy.

Let's see what to expect from the Galaxy S22 series in February


Leaks and rumors are now pointing us to a possible February release of the flagship trio by Samsung. A recently leaked press poster confirmed the Galaxy S22 Ultra name (as some of you may know, earlier there were some speculations it will be called S22 Note, but this seems highly unlikely now after the most recent leaks). The poster also showed what seems to be the Galaxy S22+ accompanying the beast Ultra.

In terms of specs, it is clear by now that the trio will sport the latest and greatest processor, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (and possibly Exynos chip in some markets).

In terms of battery sizes, the trio has recently been spotted in a listing for a 3C certification and that listing has revealed the following info about the rated battery capacities for the upcoming phones. These are: 4,370mAh for the S22+, which translates to 4,500mAh as a typical capacity, and 4,855mAh rated as a 5,000mAh typical battery capacity for the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Additionally, Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to come with a dedicated S Pen slot. The phone should boast a 6.8-inch display with the now-standard 120Hz refresh rate. On the back, the S22 Ultra is expected to come with a quad-camera system sporting the aforementioned 108MP main sensor. Complementing the main sensor will be a 12MP ultra-wide cam, a 10MP 10x periscope zoom module, and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens.

For the vanilla S22, we expect a 6.06-inch screen, while the S22 Plus will reportedly have a 6.55-inch display panel. Additionally, both phones are most likely going to come with triple cameras with a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP 3x telephoto.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 898
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 898
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android
