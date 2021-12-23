Samsung Galaxy S22 renders in a youthful Pink Gold color appear online

Samsung Galaxy S22 renders in a youthful Pink Gold color appear online0
The Galaxy S22 and S22+ will reportedly come in Pink Gold (not Rose Gold as was believed earlier)
LetsGoDigital reports (based on info given by Ahmet Qwaider) that the Rose Gold color that was expected to be one of the options for the S22 and S22+ will instead be dubbed Pink Gold, and they have also created renders to better showcase how this color might look like. Additionally, according to the report, all three Galaxy S22 phones will have a matte finish (unlike what recent dummy devices have showcased).
The color code for the Pink Gold that's expected to be one of the Galaxy S22 colors is #E2B9B3, and as you can see on the images, it is a fresh and youthful-looking pink shade. The cool thing about it is that matte finish which will prevent fingerprint smudges and will overall look stylish and polished.
Keep in mind that these are only rumors at this point and this shade (nor the other ones) has not officially been confirmed by Samsung.
Additionally, the report mentions that the Galaxy S22 Ultra's red color will be dubbed Burgundy. That's not entirely new information as a couple of months ago, reputable leaker IceUniverse published a tweet stating Burgundy Red was coming back. It is now assumed that will be one of the colors the Galaxy S22 Ultra will rock. However, keep in mind not all leakers and tipsters agree on the exact shade of red, and for example, Yogesh Brar thinks it should be a lighter shade of red instead of Burgundy.
Let's see what to expect from the Galaxy S22 series in February
Leaks and rumors are now pointing us to a possible February release of the flagship trio by Samsung. A recently leaked press poster confirmed the Galaxy S22 Ultra name (as some of you may know, earlier there were some speculations it will be called S22 Note, but this seems highly unlikely now after the most recent leaks). The poster also showed what seems to be the Galaxy S22+ accompanying the beast Ultra.
In terms of battery sizes, the trio has recently been spotted in a listing for a 3C certification and that listing has revealed the following info about the rated battery capacities for the upcoming phones. These are: 4,370mAh for the S22+, which translates to 4,500mAh as a typical capacity, and 4,855mAh rated as a 5,000mAh typical battery capacity for the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
For the vanilla S22, we expect a 6.06-inch screen, while the S22 Plus will reportedly have a 6.55-inch display panel. Additionally, both phones are most likely going to come with triple cameras with a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP 3x telephoto.