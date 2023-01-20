Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

Galaxy 22 Plus massively over-delivers at the price Amazon is currently charging

Samsung Android Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's Galaxy 22 Plus over-delivers at the price Amazon is currently charging
Samsung's next phones are just around the corner but probably won't hit the shelves until February 17 and might be pricier than the current generation so if you are looking for a mid-priced flagship, last year's Galaxy S22 Plus is on sale.

The Galaxy S22 Plus is a well-executed phone with a plethora of features. It has an elegant design with a glass and metal build and it sports a 6.6 inches AMOLED screen. The display provides ample screen estate for content consumption and gaming. The thin bezels make for an immersive experience and make the phone delight to use.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 8GB

6.6 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen | Lovely design | 4,500mAh battery for lengthy battery life | Triple rear camera array with 50MP, 12MP, and 10MP 3x units | Stellar video performance | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for zippy performance
$150 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

The phone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which flies through everyday tasks and lets you glide between dozens of apps with ease. Graphic-intensive games also run smoothly.

The Galaxy S22 Plus features a triple camera array with a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide snapper, and a 10MP telephoto unit with 3x optical zoom. It produces detailed, realistic shots in a variety of lighting environments and zoom performance is also amazing, allowing you to make out details on far away objects.

The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery and it has the potential of lasting around two days with casual use. Filling up the battery doesn't take long, thanks to fast charging speeds of 45W.

The Galaxy S22 Plus will be supported by Samsung for five years so it will be well worth your money.

The 128GB Galaxy S22 Plus with 8GB of RAM which retails for $999.99 has been marked down by $150 by Amazon and is currently being sold for $849.99. This is a great deal for folks who want don't want to fork over 1,000 bucks but aren't willing to settle for anything less than the premium Android experience.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

YouTube tests free ad-based service streaming TV channels
YouTube tests free ad-based service streaming TV channels
Micro-LED iPhone, iPad, and Mac screens could be in Apple's future
Micro-LED iPhone, iPad, and Mac screens could be in Apple's future
Best-kept Samsung secret! Cheaper flagship-grade phone than Galaxy S23 to steal show soon?
Best-kept Samsung secret! Cheaper flagship-grade phone than Galaxy S23 to steal show soon?
Leaked photos of Oppo's next flagship show a huge camera island on the back
Leaked photos of Oppo's next flagship show a huge camera island on the back
Wild new rumor says Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature a 108MP camera and creaseless screen
Wild new rumor says Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature a 108MP camera and creaseless screen
Google makes changes to the Discover feed in advance of the Pixel Tablet's release this year
Google makes changes to the Discover feed in advance of the Pixel Tablet's release this year

Popular stories

Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
Samsung, Google forced to adopt iPhone MagSafe charging! Best thing to happen to Android in 2023?
Samsung, Google forced to adopt iPhone MagSafe charging! Best thing to happen to Android in 2023?
T-Mobile is firing 'hundreds' of employees (again) and reportedly planning to close many stores
T-Mobile is firing 'hundreds' of employees (again) and reportedly planning to close many stores
Amazon shaves a huge chunk off the price of the impossibly good Pixel 6 Pro
Amazon shaves a huge chunk off the price of the impossibly good Pixel 6 Pro
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra crown jewel gets a full spec sheet ahead of launch
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra crown jewel gets a full spec sheet ahead of launch
Samsung introduces the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP camera sensor
Samsung introduces the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP camera sensor
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless