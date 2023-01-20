Galaxy 22 Plus massively over-delivers at the price Amazon is currently charging





The Galaxy S22 Plus is a well-executed phone with a plethora of features. It has an elegant design with a glass and metal build and it sports a 6.6 inches AMOLED screen. The display provides ample screen estate for content consumption and gaming. The thin bezels make for an immersive experience and make the phone delight to use.





Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 8GB 6.6 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen | Lovely design | 4,500mAh battery for lengthy battery life | Triple rear camera array with 50MP, 12MP, and 10MP 3x units | Stellar video performance | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for zippy performance $150 off (15%) Buy at Amazon





The phone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which flies through everyday tasks and lets you glide between dozens of apps with ease. Graphic-intensive games also run smoothly.





The Galaxy S22 Plus features a triple camera array with a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide snapper, and a 10MP telephoto unit with 3x optical zoom. It produces detailed, realistic shots in a variety of lighting environments and zoom performance is also amazing, allowing you to make out details on far away objects.





The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery and it has the potential of lasting around two days with casual use. Filling up the battery doesn't take long, thanks to fast charging speeds of 45W.





The Galaxy S22 Plus will be supported by Samsung for five years so it will be well worth your money.





The 128GB Galaxy S22 Plus with 8GB of RAM which retails for $999.99 has been marked down by $150 by Amazon and is currently being sold for $849.99. This is a great deal for folks who want don't want to fork over 1,000 bucks but aren't willing to settle for anything less than the premium Android experience.