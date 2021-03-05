Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Samsung Android 5G

Samsung's pricing bet on the Galaxy S21 is paying off

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Mar 05, 2021, 11:26 AM
Samsung's pricing bet on the Galaxy S21 is paying off
The Galaxy S21 series could prove to be Samsung's most popular S range in recent years.

Sales of the Galaxy S20 series were so dismal that it has been discontinued in some markets. Although the performance was blamed on the pandemic, it's no secret that the high prices of the S20 phones were off-putting.

Sales of the Galaxy S series have been declining in Samsung's home turf since the Galaxy S8 and the situation hasn't been much different in other markets.

The Galaxy S21 phones have a $200 lower starting price than their predecessors and this appears to be reversing the the downward trajectory, according to a report out today from South Korea.

Analytics firm Atlas Research & Consulting estimates that as of the fourth week of launch, Samsung had sold 590,000 units of the S21 series. Although this is still below Galaxy S8's sales of 620,000 units during a comparable period, it is 1.5 to 2 times higher than S20's sales. 

Samsung had previously said that the first week sales of the Galaxy S21 were 30 percent higher than the S20 in South Korea. In the UK, pre-orders exceeded the demand for the Galaxy S20 and S10.

In addition to the relative affordability of the new flagships, campaigns launched by carriers to win 5G subscribers also seem to have helped. Though not mentioned in the report, the earlier than usual launch of the smartphones might have been a factor too.

The base model, which starts at $800, seems to be the most popular of the lot, accounting for nearly 50 percent of the sales. Last year's Galaxy S20 made up 30 percent of total shipments.

The last quarter of 2020 wasn't good enough for Samsung to maintain its dominance over Apple and it remains to be seen if the S21 series will help it reclaim the throne.

Related phones

Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5

User Score:

10.0
$800 Special T-Mobile $770 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S21+
Samsung Galaxy S21+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5

User Score:

8.0
Deal Special Amazon $150off $850 Special Samsung $85off $915 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4800 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1

User Score:

10.0
$200off $1180 Special BestBuy $1200 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung sets a new 5G download speed record, 5Gbps+ with Galaxy S20+
Popular stories
From OnePlus 9 to Google Pixel 6, this'd be the year of phone camera sensor records
Popular stories
Are portless phones the future?
Popular stories
Apple may release an 8-inch foldable iPhone in 2023

Popular stories

Popular stories
Shocker: The great 5G merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is leading to huge job losses
Popular stories
New reports reveal OnePlus 9 5G series pre-order date, gifts, and colors
Popular stories
2021 iPad Pro expected to have the processing chops of M1-powered Macs
Popular stories
T-Mobile's 'next big 5G-powered move' will go official on March 4: here's how to watch the event
Popular stories
From OnePlus 9 to Google Pixel 6, this'd be the year of phone camera sensor records
Popular stories
Verizon proves it has a sense of humor, billing its 5G expansion efforts as 'aggressive'

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless