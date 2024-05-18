Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
With support for the Camera Assistant app, the Galaxy S21 FE cameras can do much more


Samsung's Camera Assistant app gives Galaxy handset users the ability to customize the camera by adding several features including a dedicated 2x zoom shortcut button. The app will also the user to customize how much a photo will be "softened" after being shot. The Camera Assistant will correct distortion such as bowing and bending lines seen on some images that are taken using the ultra-wide camera. And with the app, users will be able to snap a photo as soon as the shutter is touched. Swiping or holding down the shutter will result in the camera taking an additional photo.

These are a representative sample of the features offered by the Camera Assistant which was released by Samsung in 2022. Compatible phones can install it from the Galaxy Store by tapping on this link, or by using the search tool in the Galaxy Store to find Camera Assistant. It is a great app to have if you like to use the cameras on your compatible Galaxy handset and that list is getting a new name according to SamMobile. The Galaxy S21 FE now supports the Camera Assistant app.




This is something of a big deal because not every Galaxy FE model supports the Camera Assistant app. In fact, it would seem that Google no longer keeps the specs the same between a regular Galaxy S model and the Galaxy S FE variant. Consider this. The Galaxy S21 FE carried the same Snapdragon 888 application processor (AP) in the U.S., Canada, and China, and the Exynos 2200 AP in other regions just as the Galaxy S21 model did. 

However, the Galaxy S23 FE is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC which is one generation older than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC used to power the Galaxy S23. And that's despite the fact that the Galaxy S23 FE was released eight months after the Galaxy S23.

SamMobile believes that the Camera Assistant support might have quietly been added to the Galaxy S21 FE back in January which was the last time that the device received an update. If you do own a Galaxy S21 FE, try to add the Camera Assistant to your phone from the Galaxy Store. If you are serious about taking pictures with your phone, you'll be happy to have the customization provided by the app.
