Galaxy phones might get an AI feature already seen on Pixels and iPhones
Now that 2024 is in the rearview mirror, it's clear that AI took center stage in the mobile world. Tech giants were diving headfirst into generative AI features, making them a core selling point for their latest devices. Samsung is no exception, with bold plans to become the undisputed leader in AI by 2025. And from what we're seeing, it is heading in that direction.
Since early last year, the Samsung Voice Recorder app has offered transcription and summary features for voice recordings. However, the summary tool only worked for recordings, not calls.
The code shows that before you can summarize a call, a transcription needs to be created. The transcript will be processed online to generate the summary, but you can opt for local processing by turning on "Process data only on device." Also, Samsung won't store your data after processing.
While this feature could be useful, I think its overall practicality is up for debate – like with many AI-powered features, really. However, since Samsung is aiming to be the AI leader by 2025, it might just come up with something fresh and unique that the competition hasn't yet rolled out.
Soon, Galaxy users could get a feature that summarizes their calls
Since early last year, the Samsung Voice Recorder app has offered transcription and summary features for voice recordings. However, the summary tool only worked for recordings, not calls.
With One UI 7, Samsung added call transcription, but the summary feature didn't get the same update. Now, a recent report shows that in the latest app update (version 21.5.70.78), there's code hinting that call summaries could be coming soon.
The code shows that before you can summarize a call, a transcription needs to be created. The transcript will be processed online to generate the summary, but you can opt for local processing by turning on "Process data only on device." Also, Samsung won't store your data after processing.
This setup is similar to what Google and Apple already do. Google has been offering Call Notes with its Pixel 9 series for a while, and Apple also allows summaries of calls or recordings on iPhones with Apple Intelligence (meaning the iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro models). Essentially, all these features give you a summary of AI-generated transcriptions of calls.
Samsung's call summaries could function similarly to those of Apple Intelligence, shown here for reference. | Image credit – Apple
While this feature could be useful, I think its overall practicality is up for debate – like with many AI-powered features, really. However, since Samsung is aiming to be the AI leader by 2025, it might just come up with something fresh and unique that the competition hasn't yet rolled out.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: