The Galaxy A81 may be a rebranded Galaxy Note 10 Lite complete with S Pen





The Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy A81 might be the same phone

As pointed out by SamMobile As pointed out by, Samsung has four clear smartphone lineups which each use their own set of model numbers. Products branded under the Galaxy A and Galaxy Note monikers use SM-Axxxx and SM-Nxxxx codes respectively, while Galaxy S and Galaxy Fold devices are developed internally using the SM-Gxxxx and SM-Fxxxx model numbers.



The SM-ANxxxx format mentioned in the opening paragraph has never been seen before and may well be an entirely new series of products. The most logical explanation, however, is that it represents a range of devices that blends features from two existing lineups, the Galaxy A and Galaxy Note.



Samsung’s upcoming Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 are known internally as the SM-A715 and SM-A515. The upper-midrange Galaxy A91, on the other hand, is referred to as the SM-A915. Therefore, the Galaxy A81 should be called the SM-A815 but such a device isn’t being developed. Instead, Samsung appears to have replaced it with the mysterious SM-AN815F, suggesting it could be an S Pen-bearing Galaxy A81.

This possibility is based on a pure guess but such a release would actually make a lot of sense. The South Korean giant is already developing a Galaxy S10 Lite-branded phone which is understood to be a rebranded Galaxy A91. The long-rumored Galaxy Note 10 Lite , on the other hand, would be a rebranded Galaxy A81.

A Snapdragon 700-series processor paired with 128GB of storage

Little is known about the Galaxy Note 10 Lite/Galaxy A81 right now but some educated guesses can be made based on its expected positioning in the smartphone market. Specifically, consumers may find Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 730, although if Samsung waits long enough the upcoming Snapdragon 735 could be used instead.



A minimum RAM count of 8GB should accompany 128GB of base internal storage and Android 10 paired with One UI 2.0 straight out of the box. The original Galaxy A80 made use of a 6.7-inch AMOLED display so a similarly sized screen is to be expected on its successor. In a bid to unify its smartphone designs, though, Samsung may introduce some major changes.

Specifically, the all-screen panel will probably be replaced with an Infinity-O alternative and the rotating camera should be substituted by a vertical setup in the top-left corner. Whether this will resemble the Galaxy Note 10’s setup or the new rectangular camera modules expected on 2020 Galaxy smartphones remains unclear.

Samsung Galaxy A81/Note 10 Lite announcement and availability

The latest information indicates Samsung is planning a December announcement for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy A81. The phones should be sold in Red, Black, and Aura Silver. As for pricing, nothing has been announced yet but the original Galaxy A80 retailed for €669 ($735) in Europe at launch.





A release in Europe and key Asian markets such as India is reportedly on the cards although there’s no word on plans for a US release. But if this happens, consumers can expect the smartphone to be branded as the Galaxy Note 10 Lite rather than the Galaxy A81 due to the popularity of flagships in the market.



