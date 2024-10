Limited-time deal knocks the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro under the $160 mark—save $98 while you can

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are 39% off at Woot! The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are currently available at their best price (without a trade-in). These puppies currently cost $98 less than usual, which is great news for all Samsung fans who were disappointed by their $40 price cut on Amazon Prime Day. Get yours and save while you can. $98 off (39%) $151 99 $249 99 Buy at Woot Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Now $20 off at Amazon If you still want the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro straight from Amazon, prepare to cough up over $220. The in-ear headphones are a humble $20 off after Amazon Prime Day, so they're definitely not a major bargain right now. Still, the promo may be good enough for some users. $20 off (8%) Buy at Amazon

This month's Prime Day event was electrifying. Deals on headphones were abundant. But, truth be told, there wasn't much for Samsung fans to be excited about. October Prime Day gave us a rather humble $40 price cut on the latest Galaxy Buds 3 Pro , which cost as much as $250. But now, Amazon-owned retailer Woot is here to offer something much more exciting!If you hurry, you can get these high-end wireless earbuds for 39% off at Woot. That means the $249.99 buds will cost you only $151.99. We're talking brand-new units that come with a one-year manufacturer's warranty. In case you're wondering, they've never been that cheap before (sans trade-in, that is), so be sure to check out Woot's promo before October 11 at 11:59 PM CT, when the deal is set to finish (but it can always expire sooner if supplies run out).While not everyone is a fan of thedesign, the facts are that they're comfortable to use, offer good ANC quality and fantastic passive isolation, and sound great. They give you a consumer-friendly audio profile with a slight emphasis on bass and high frequencies but keep the whole picture crisp, detailed, and wide. Similarly to their predecessor (and probably every option on the market nowadays), they also support EQ customization via their companion app.Unlike the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro , these bad boys offer a more satisfactory battery life. You should be able to squeeze about six hours of juice out of them with ANC and seven hours without the special feature. For reference, the predecessor could yield only five hours of music with ANC per charge.Are you willing to give the newa try? If so, now's a great time to buy them for $98 off their MSRP. Alternatively, browse the October Prime Day headphones deals that are still available after the big-time savings event.