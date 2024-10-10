Limited-time deal knocks the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro under the $160 mark—save $98 while you can
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
This month's Prime Day event was electrifying. Deals on headphones were abundant. But, truth be told, there wasn't much for Samsung fans to be excited about. October Prime Day gave us a rather humble $40 price cut on the latest Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, which cost as much as $250. But now, Amazon-owned retailer Woot is here to offer something much more exciting!
If you hurry, you can get these high-end wireless earbuds for 39% off at Woot. That means the $249.99 buds will cost you only $151.99. We're talking brand-new units that come with a one-year manufacturer's warranty. In case you're wondering, they've never been that cheap before (sans trade-in, that is), so be sure to check out Woot's promo before October 11 at 11:59 PM CT, when the deal is set to finish (but it can always expire sooner if supplies run out).
Are you willing to give the new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro a try? If so, now's a great time to buy them for $98 off their MSRP. Alternatively, browse the October Prime Day headphones deals that are still available after the big-time savings event.
If you hurry, you can get these high-end wireless earbuds for 39% off at Woot. That means the $249.99 buds will cost you only $151.99. We're talking brand-new units that come with a one-year manufacturer's warranty. In case you're wondering, they've never been that cheap before (sans trade-in, that is), so be sure to check out Woot's promo before October 11 at 11:59 PM CT, when the deal is set to finish (but it can always expire sooner if supplies run out).
While not everyone is a fan of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro design, the facts are that they're comfortable to use, offer good ANC quality and fantastic passive isolation, and sound great. They give you a consumer-friendly audio profile with a slight emphasis on bass and high frequencies but keep the whole picture crisp, detailed, and wide. Similarly to their predecessor (and probably every option on the market nowadays), they also support EQ customization via their companion app.
Unlike the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, these bad boys offer a more satisfactory battery life. You should be able to squeeze about six hours of juice out of them with ANC and seven hours without the special feature. For reference, the predecessor could yield only five hours of music with ANC per charge.
Are you willing to give the new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro a try? If so, now's a great time to buy them for $98 off their MSRP. Alternatively, browse the October Prime Day headphones deals that are still available after the big-time savings event.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
10 Oct, 2024Limited-time deal knocks the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro under the $160 mark—save $98 while you can
08 Oct, 2024The flagship Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are on sale at a cool $40 discount for Prime Day
07 Oct, 2024Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
05 Oct, 2024The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are half off on Amazon and are simply unmissable
30 Sep, 2024The capable Galaxy Buds FE are an absolute steal at these merchants
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: