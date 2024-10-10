Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!

Limited-time deal knocks the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro under the $160 mark—save $98 while you can

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in White are placed in their charging case with a transparent lid, which stands on a white table.
This month's Prime Day event was electrifying. Deals on headphones were abundant. But, truth be told, there wasn't much for Samsung fans to be excited about. October Prime Day gave us a rather humble $40 price cut on the latest Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, which cost as much as $250. But now, Amazon-owned retailer Woot is here to offer something much more exciting!

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are 39% off at Woot!

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are currently available at their best price (without a trade-in). These puppies currently cost $98 less than usual, which is great news for all Samsung fans who were disappointed by their $40 price cut on Amazon Prime Day. Get yours and save while you can.
$98 off (39%)
$151 99
$249 99
Buy at Woot

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Now $20 off at Amazon

If you still want the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro straight from Amazon, prepare to cough up over $220. The in-ear headphones are a humble $20 off after Amazon Prime Day, so they're definitely not a major bargain right now. Still, the promo may be good enough for some users.
$20 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

If you hurry, you can get these high-end wireless earbuds for 39% off at Woot. That means the $249.99 buds will cost you only $151.99. We're talking brand-new units that come with a one-year manufacturer's warranty. In case you're wondering, they've never been that cheap before (sans trade-in, that is), so be sure to check out Woot's promo before October 11 at 11:59 PM CT, when the deal is set to finish (but it can always expire sooner if supplies run out).

While not everyone is a fan of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro design, the facts are that they're comfortable to use, offer good ANC quality and fantastic passive isolation, and sound great. They give you a consumer-friendly audio profile with a slight emphasis on bass and high frequencies but keep the whole picture crisp, detailed, and wide. Similarly to their predecessor (and probably every option on the market nowadays), they also support EQ customization via their companion app.

Unlike the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, these bad boys offer a more satisfactory battery life. You should be able to squeeze about six hours of juice out of them with ANC and seven hours without the special feature. For reference, the predecessor could yield only five hours of music with ANC per charge.

Are you willing to give the new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro a try? If so, now's a great time to buy them for $98 off their MSRP. Alternatively, browse the October Prime Day headphones deals that are still available after the big-time savings event.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Buds - Deals History
35 stories
10 Oct, 2024
Limited-time deal knocks the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro under the $160 mark—save $98 while you can
08 Oct, 2024
The flagship Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are on sale at a cool $40 discount for Prime Day
07 Oct, 2024
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
05 Oct, 2024
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are half off on Amazon and are simply unmissable
30 Sep, 2024
The capable Galaxy Buds FE are an absolute steal at these merchants
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
T-Mobile users have another reason to be hopeful as Starlink celebrates a milestone
T-Mobile users have another reason to be hopeful as Starlink celebrates a milestone
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device

Latest News

Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
The iPhone has too many buttons now
The iPhone has too many buttons now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless