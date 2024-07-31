Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro refuse to give up their crown as top earbuds and are now cheaper than usual

We already mentioned that Amazon is selling the high-end Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at a $100 discount. However, Galaxy fans might prefer the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, as they are also heavily discounted right now.

Amazon is offering a gorgeous $90 markdown on Samsung's ex-top-of-the-line earbuds, allowing you to snatch a pair for just under $140. That's a pretty awesome 39% price cut.

Galaxy Buds Pro 2: Save $90!

The Galaxy Buds Pro 2 are available for $90 off their price, which means they can be yours for just under $140. The earbuds are a real bargain at this price, as they offer top-quality sound and ANC. Act fast and save on a pair now!
$90 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon


Yes, the earbuds were more affordable during Prime Day, when they enjoyed a massive $120 reduction in price. Nevertheless, they rarely get a discount bigger than $70, making the current markdown even more enticing.

Being Samsung's top-of-the-line earbuds just until recently, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are premium earphones in every sense of the word. They deliver awesome sound with punchy bass and pack top-tier ANC, letting you enjoy your songs without distractions from the outside world.

In addition, they offer an IPX7 water resistance, which means they can withstand water submersion of up to three feet deep for up to 30 minutes. Moreover, have good battery life, delivering up to 5 hours of listening time with ANC enabled and up to 8 hours with it disabled. Add the case, and their total battery life goes up to 18 hours with noise canceling and up to 29 hours without ANC.

As you can see, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are an absolute steal, especially at their current heavily discounted price on Amazon. So, if you want to level up your music game without emptying your wallet, now's the perfect time to grab them. Tap the deal button in this lovely article and save on a pair today!
