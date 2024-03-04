Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

The top-notch Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are currently available at a jaw-dropping 54% discount on Amazon

Samsung Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The top-notch Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are currently available at a jaw-dropping 54% discount on Amazon
We are back with another awesome news and that is you can still save big time on Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on Amazon! Currently, the Gray-colored option of these bad boys is discounted by 54% at the retailer, allowing you to snag a pair for a whopping $124 off their price if you take advantage of this deal right now while you still can!

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (Gray): Now 54% OFF on Amazon!

Get the amazing Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for 54% off their price on Amazon through this nice deal. The earbuds have amazing sound, top-tier ANC, and a great bargain right now! So, be sure to act fast and snatch a pair today!
$124 off (54%)
Buy at Amazon


Being among the best earbuds on the market, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have deep bass and sound just incredible. Additionally, they are light and comfortable, allowing you to enjoy your favorite songs in awesome quality for hours and hours without ear fatigue.

On top of their amazing audio capabilities, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro come with top-tier ANC, capable of muting a big portion of the world, and pack an IPX7 water-resistance rating, giving you the green light to use them when at the gym.

Furthermore, they have pretty awesome battery life. On their own, the earbuds offer up to 5 hours of playback with ANC enabled. With their case, the earphones deliver up to 18 hours of battery life, again with ANC turned on. But if you use them without the ANC feature, these tiny fellas can last you up to 8 hours on their own and up to 29 hours with their case.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are among the best earbuds money can buy for a reason. They deliver amazing sound and ANC, as well as awesome battery life. Just be sure to act fast on this one as this sweet deal has been available for a while, and you never know when it will expire. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag a pair at a heavily discounted price today!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
In an SEC filing, Dish says it can't buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum as it heads toward bankruptcy
In an SEC filing, Dish says it can't buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum as it heads toward bankruptcy
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
The Skyphone: a hybrid between smart- and satellite phone that takes it to the next level
The Skyphone: a hybrid between smart- and satellite phone that takes it to the next level
Is T-Mobile and its app-less phone about to make app developers obsolete?
Is T-Mobile and its app-less phone about to make app developers obsolete?
A bonkers 42% discount on Amazon just made the Pixel 7 Pro your next phone
A bonkers 42% discount on Amazon just made the Pixel 7 Pro your next phone

Latest News

Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless