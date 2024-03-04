Up Next:
The top-notch Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are currently available at a jaw-dropping 54% discount on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We are back with another awesome news and that is you can still save big time on Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on Amazon! Currently, the Gray-colored option of these bad boys is discounted by 54% at the retailer, allowing you to snag a pair for a whopping $124 off their price if you take advantage of this deal right now while you still can!
Being among the best earbuds on the market, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have deep bass and sound just incredible. Additionally, they are light and comfortable, allowing you to enjoy your favorite songs in awesome quality for hours and hours without ear fatigue.
On top of their amazing audio capabilities, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro come with top-tier ANC, capable of muting a big portion of the world, and pack an IPX7 water-resistance rating, giving you the green light to use them when at the gym.
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are among the best earbuds money can buy for a reason. They deliver amazing sound and ANC, as well as awesome battery life. Just be sure to act fast on this one as this sweet deal has been available for a while, and you never know when it will expire. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag a pair at a heavily discounted price today!
Furthermore, they have pretty awesome battery life. On their own, the earbuds offer up to 5 hours of playback with ANC enabled. With their case, the earphones deliver up to 18 hours of battery life, again with ANC turned on. But if you use them without the ANC feature, these tiny fellas can last you up to 8 hours on their own and up to 29 hours with their case.
