Amazon is now letting you save 35% on the impressive Galaxy Buds 2; grab a pair while you can
Apparently, online retailers are feeling especially generous towards Samsung products post-Cyber Monday. Yesterday, we shared Walmart’s gargantuan discount on the Galaxy S22, and today, Amazon has prepared something that deserves admiration in its own right. We’re talking, of course, about the Galaxy Buds 2, which are now enjoying a pretty cool markdown of 35%.
The Galaxy Buds 2 are an incredible choice not just for Samsung phone users but for just about every Android user. With a MSRP of $149.99, these earbuds offer an incredibly comfortable fit. Even if you aren’t a fan of having something inside your ears, these earbuds are so lightweight that you can forget all about them once you put them on.
Samsung’s earbuds don’t mess around with sound, either. The Galaxy Buds 2 are quite punchy and suitable for different music genres. Of course, you can also use them for phone calls. They’re equipped with three mics and noise reduction technology to ensure others can hear you clearly no matter where you are.
You can expect an uninterrupted playtime of about five hours with ANC on from these earbuds. The total playtime extends to 20 hours of with the charging case. That may not sound like much, but it’s still more than decent for a pair of high-quality earbuds that now cost less than $100.
Now, getting one of the best budget earbuds at $52 off their price tag seems like quite a tempting proposal, in our opinion. There’s just one thing we should note – the 35% markdown applies to the earbuds in Olive Green. If you’d like to get them in another paintjob, you’d have to pay an extra two dollars, which doesn’t sound half bad, at least to us..
The earbuds are also equipped with decent ANC technology with Ambient Sound. While you certainly can’t expect them to block 100% of unwanted noises, they’re actually rather impressive for their price range. As we’ve put it in our review, they’re doing an excellent job of minimizing the sounds of an air conditioner, among other things.
