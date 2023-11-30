Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!

Amazon is now letting you save 35% on the impressive Galaxy Buds 2; grab a pair while you can

Deals
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon is now letting you save 35% on the impressive Galaxy Buds 2; grab a pair while you can
Apparently, online retailers are feeling especially generous towards Samsung products post-Cyber Monday. Yesterday, we shared Walmart’s gargantuan discount on the Galaxy S22, and today, Amazon has prepared something that deserves admiration in its own right. We’re talking, of course, about the Galaxy Buds 2, which are now enjoying a pretty cool markdown of 35%.

Now, getting one of the best budget earbuds at $52 off their price tag seems like quite a tempting proposal, in our opinion. There’s just one thing we should note – the 35% markdown applies to the earbuds in Olive Green. If you’d like to get them in another paintjob, you’d have to pay an extra two dollars, which doesn’t sound half bad, at least to us..

Save 35% on the Galaxy Buds 2 in Olive Green at Amazon

Right now, you can treat yourself to the Galaxy Buds 2 in Olive Green and save an amazing 35% in the process. These earbuds are super comfortable to wear, offer incredible sound, boast solid ANC, and last about five hours on a single charge. They're some of the best affordable wireless earbuds for Android users. Take advantage of this awesome deal.
$52 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Buds 2, Graphite: now 33% off at Amazon

Don't really want the Samsung earbuds in Olive Green? No problem! The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in Graphite are also discounted at Amazon. Those are available at a slightly lower markdown of 33%, so you might want to keep that in mind. The earbuds provide a comfortable fit, incredible sound, solid ANC, and about 20 hours of playtime with the charging case.
$50 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy Buds 2 are an incredible choice not just for Samsung phone users but for just about every Android user. With a MSRP of $149.99, these earbuds offer an incredibly comfortable fit. Even if you aren’t a fan of having something inside your ears, these earbuds are so lightweight that you can forget all about them once you put them on.

The earbuds are also equipped with decent ANC technology with Ambient Sound. While you certainly can’t expect them to block 100% of unwanted noises, they’re actually rather impressive for their price range. As we’ve put it in our review, they’re doing an excellent job of minimizing the sounds of an air conditioner, among other things.

Samsung’s earbuds don’t mess around with sound, either. The Galaxy Buds 2 are quite punchy and suitable for different music genres. Of course, you can also use them for phone calls. They’re equipped with three mics and noise reduction technology to ensure others can hear you clearly no matter where you are.

You can expect an uninterrupted playtime of about five hours with ANC on from these earbuds. The total playtime extends to 20 hours of with the charging case. That may not sound like much, but it’s still more than decent for a pair of high-quality earbuds that now cost less than $100.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Amazon is now letting you save 35% on the impressive Galaxy Buds 2; grab a pair while you can
Amazon is now letting you save 35% on the impressive Galaxy Buds 2; grab a pair while you can
Up your workout game with the sleek-looking Garmin Venu 2 — now a whopping $150 off on Amazon
Up your workout game with the sleek-looking Garmin Venu 2 — now a whopping $150 off on Amazon
10-year-old Teddy starts petition to get Apple to change offensive emoji
10-year-old Teddy starts petition to get Apple to change offensive emoji
Samsung Galaxy S22 Android 14 update arrives in the US
Samsung Galaxy S22 Android 14 update arrives in the US
Accurate tipster says to expect larger external, internal displays for the Flip 6 and Fold 6
Accurate tipster says to expect larger external, internal displays for the Flip 6 and Fold 6
Mozilla will unleash a wave of Firefox extensions for Android next month
Mozilla will unleash a wave of Firefox extensions for Android next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless