 Poll: Do you own/use a tablet in 2022? - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Polls

Poll: Do you own/use a tablet in 2022?

Mariyan Slavov
By
2
Poll: Do you own/use a tablet in 2022?
Are tablets a dying breed? This thought occurred to me while I was staring at the 6.8-inch screen of the Red Magic 7 a couple of days ago. I suddenly remembered my time with the 8-inch Acer Predator tablet back in 2016 and thought: “well, all phones look pretty phablet-y now…”

Once upon a time, tablets were coined as the perfect multimedia devices - ideal for watching videos on the go, without the need to bring a heavy and bulky laptop with you. Slowly, smartphones caught up and rendered 7 and 8-inch tablets obsolete.

I can’t help but wonder, though - are tablets of any size bringing any added value and features in 2022? You could have an extremely lightweight and slim laptop (a MacBook Air or a Dell XPS) or a huge smartphone with a 7+ inch display (smile and wave to all the foldables coming your way).



It’s not surprising that tablet manufacturers (with small exceptions) are gunning for huge tablets nowadays (check out the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with its gigantic 14.6-inch screen). The gap between big phones and small tablets has already been bridged.

Stylus support is slowly finding its way to more and more big screen smartphones and it could be the final nail in the coffin of small to mid-sized tablets.

With all that being said, I might be on the wrong track completely. That’s why I’m gonna do a little reality check and ask you, our trusty readers. Do you own or use a tablet on a regular basis in 2022? And another bonus question - do you plan on buying a tablet in 2022?

Do you own/use a tablet in 2022?

Vote View Result


Do you plan to buy a tablet in 2022?

Vote View Result


I think both questions tie up together nicely and will show if people are just using old tablets they bought years ago, or they’re genuinely interested in that formfactor and technology in 2022. As always, feel free to share your thoughts and fringe cases in the comments below. For example, I use a tablet as an always-on weather station slapped on the wall of my bedroom.

More Polls:
Poll: iPhone SE (2022) - hot or not? You're as cold as ice...
poll
poll
Poll: iPhone SE (2022) - hot or not? You're as cold as ice...
3 days ago, 3:05 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Poll: What will phones look like in 2025? Pretty much the same...
featured
poll
featured
poll
Poll: What will phones look like in 2025? Pretty much the same...
Feb 25, 2022, 2:06 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Poll: What is the ideal screen size for you (2022 edition)?
featured
poll
featured
poll
Poll: What is the ideal screen size for you (2022 edition)?
Feb 23, 2022, 2:00 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Poll: Foldable phones - hot or not?
featured
poll
featured
poll
Poll: Foldable phones - hot or not?
Jan 28, 2022, 2:51 AM, by Mariyan Slavov


New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

YouTube working on a new home feed with dimmed background for videos on autoplay
by Iskra Petrova,  1
YouTube working on a new home feed with dimmed background for videos on autoplay
You can now buy a limited edition iPhone 13 Pro with an embedded famous signature
by Preslav Mladenov,  1
You can now buy a limited edition iPhone 13 Pro with an embedded famous signature
iPadOS might get floating app windows when a keyboard is connected for better multitasking
by Iskra Petrova,  2
iPadOS might get floating app windows when a keyboard is connected for better multitasking
Samsung's CEO issues a heartfelt apology over the S22 game performance throttling issue
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung's CEO issues a heartfelt apology over the S22 game performance throttling issue
Android users should now be able to upload videos faster on Twitter
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Android users should now be able to upload videos faster on Twitter
Unusual Samsung promo offers cheap cracked screen repairs for Galaxy S and Note series phones
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Unusual Samsung promo offers cheap cracked screen repairs for Galaxy S and Note series phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless