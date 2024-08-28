Amazon knocks the Galaxy A35 5G to its best price for the first time since Prime Day
Last week, we came across a tempting $75 price cut on the Galaxy A35 5G. The offer was available at Amazon and seemed like a pretty good savings opportunity for Samsung fans on a budget. Well, guess what? Amazon just topped its own discount, knocking the handset down to its lowest price.
Performance-wise, you can expect the occasional hiccup from this Samsung phone, but it should be nothing too annoying. Also, the Exynos 1380 chip used here is powerful enough to handle some gaming activities and delivers a mostly smooth experience.
What if you wanted higher refresh rates on your phone, faster charging speeds, and more built-in storage, all at the same sub-$300 price? Amazon's got your answer with a 50% markdown on the Edge (2023).
At its standard MRSP of about $600, this bad boy occupies the upper echelon of the mid-range phone segment. But not right now! The e-commerce giant lets you get one for $300 off, which sounds like a pretty good deal, in our opinion.
As hinted, the Motorola phone tops the Galaxy A35 on the display front, offering slightly higher max brightness levels (according to our tests). It has a 6.6-inch pOLED display with 144Hz max refresh rates, giving you a slightly smoother scrolling experience, too. Also, you get 68W wired charging speeds that outshine the 25W supported by the Galaxy.
Then again, the Moto option might not be as capable on the camera front as the Galaxy, as it takes photos that look too over-processed and less natural. Find other differences via our Motorola Edge (2023) vs Samsung Galaxy A35 5G specs comparison page.
The Galaxy A35 is no S24 Ultra, but it's still a fantastic device for those on a budget. It has a bright 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with 60-120Hz refresh rates, a respectable processor, and a great camera setup for its price tag.
Now, there aren't many phones under $300 with a Super AMOLED display, are there? Similarly, you can't find countless alternatives boasting a well-performing 50MP primary camera with OIS and Autofocus. That's to say, this handsome fella is quite the catch at its current $100 discount. But there might be another option to check out before making the final decision.
Motorola's superb alternative is too good to miss out on
As hinted, the Motorola phone tops the Galaxy A35 on the display front, offering slightly higher max brightness levels (according to our tests). It has a 6.6-inch pOLED display with 144Hz max refresh rates, giving you a slightly smoother scrolling experience, too. Also, you get 68W wired charging speeds that outshine the 25W supported by the Galaxy.
