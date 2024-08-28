Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Samsung slashing prices
Save on the Galaxy S24 Ultra with special educational, as well as regular discounts at Samsung now!
Sep 01, Sun, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Amazon knocks the Galaxy A35 5G to its best price for the first time since Prime Day

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon knocks the Galaxy A35 5G to its best price for the first time since Prime Day
Last week, we came across a tempting $75 price cut on the Galaxy A35 5G. The offer was available at Amazon and seemed like a pretty good savings opportunity for Samsung fans on a budget. Well, guess what? Amazon just topped its own discount, knocking the handset down to its lowest price.

Save $100 on the Galaxy A35 5G on Amazon

One of the best mid-range phones, the Galaxy A35 5G, is once again available at its best price. Amazon has discounted both paintjobs by $100, making them a no-miss for Samsung fans on a budget. This deal can't be found at Best Buy or Walmart. Act while you can; Amazon won't keep it active for very long.
$100 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

That's right, you can save $100 on the mid-range device that usually costs about $400, making it a true delight. The best part is that the current offer isn't reserved for Prime members only (we first spotted the 25% markdown during Prime Day). Also, you won't find the same price cut at Best Buy or Walmart.

The Galaxy A35 is no S24 Ultra, but it's still a fantastic device for those on a budget. It has a bright 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with 60-120Hz refresh rates, a respectable processor, and a great camera setup for its price tag.

Performance-wise, you can expect the occasional hiccup from this Samsung phone, but it should be nothing too annoying. Also, the Exynos 1380 chip used here is powerful enough to handle some gaming activities and delivers a mostly smooth experience.

Now, there aren't many phones under $300 with a Super AMOLED display, are there? Similarly, you can't find countless alternatives boasting a well-performing 50MP primary camera with OIS and Autofocus. That's to say, this handsome fella is quite the catch at its current $100 discount. But there might be another option to check out before making the final decision.

Motorola's superb alternative is too good to miss out on


What if you wanted higher refresh rates on your phone, faster charging speeds, and more built-in storage, all at the same sub-$300 price? Amazon's got your answer with a 50% markdown on the Edge (2023).

Edge (2023): Save $300 at Amazon

The Edge (2023) is also available at its lowest price on Amazon right now, landing it in the same segment as the Galaxy A35 5G. This phone offers some advantages over the Samsung, but it also has its weaknesses. If you think it's right for you, get one and save 50% while you can.
$300 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

At its standard MRSP of about $600, this bad boy occupies the upper echelon of the mid-range phone segment. But not right now! The e-commerce giant lets you get one for $300 off, which sounds like a pretty good deal, in our opinion.

As hinted, the Motorola phone tops the Galaxy A35 on the display front, offering slightly higher max brightness levels (according to our tests). It has a 6.6-inch pOLED display with 144Hz max refresh rates, giving you a slightly smoother scrolling experience, too. Also, you get 68W wired charging speeds that outshine the 25W supported by the Galaxy.

Recommended Stories
Then again, the Moto option might not be as capable on the camera front as the Galaxy, as it takes photos that look too over-processed and less natural. Find other differences via our Motorola Edge (2023) vs Samsung Galaxy A35 5G specs comparison page.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily

Latest News

Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless