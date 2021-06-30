$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Samsung Android Software updates

Galaxy S10 line receives the July Android security update before the Pixels in some markets

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
Jun 30, 2021, 1:03 PM
1
Galaxy S10 line receives the July Android security update before the Pixels in some markets
What is going on with Samsung this year? Back in January the Galaxy S20 line received the February Android security update even before the Pixels did. This pattern repeated itself last month when the Galaxy S21 flagship series received the June security update in late May. And today, AndroidPolice says that in Europe, the Galaxy S10 line is already receiving the July 2021 security update.

As with the previous cases we mentioned in the above paragraph, only certain regions are receiving the early release of the security update. For example, the Galaxy S10 series is receiving the July security update in the Czech Republic although it could be disseminated in other markets as well. The July Android security update carries a version number of G973FXXSBFUF3 and covers the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10 5G.

Traditionally, the Android security update along with functional updates for the Google Pixel are dropped on the first Monday of each month. Since the Pixels are usually the first to receive security updates each month, it is a big deal that Samsung has been able to beat out the Pixels, which should receive the July update on the fifth of the month. Those who have seen the update say that it contains nothing other than the usual bug fixes and security issues.

Related phones

Galaxy S10e
Samsung Galaxy S10e View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.2

User Score:

9.3
$540 Amazon $306 eBay $348 Newegg
View more offers
  • Display 5.8 inches 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3100 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy S10 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.8
$650 Samsung View Amazon
  • Display 6.1 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3400 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S10+
Samsung Galaxy S10+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

9.4
$1450 Samsung $550 Amazon $303 Newegg
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4100 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S10 5G
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G View Full specs
$1150 Samsung $308 Newegg
  • Display 6.7 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung's snazzy Galaxy Z Flip 3 could start at an even lower price than previously rumored
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's snazzy Galaxy Z Flip 3 could start at an even lower price than previously rumored
The Motorola Edge 20 family could be launched 'at the very end of July'
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
The Motorola Edge 20 family could be launched 'at the very end of July'
Samsung's premium Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has leaked and it looks fantastic
by Joshua Swingle,  4
Samsung's premium Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has leaked and it looks fantastic
New Nokia phones leak with Huawei's HarmonyOS, 6,000mAh battery, and 200MP camera
by Anam Hamid,  1
New Nokia phones leak with Huawei's HarmonyOS, 6,000mAh battery, and 200MP camera
The hot new TCL 20 Series phones get some pretty weak software update promises
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The hot new TCL 20 Series phones get some pretty weak software update promises
iPhone 12 5G crosses 100 million sales and matches iPhone 6 supercycle
by Joshua Swingle,  2
iPhone 12 5G crosses 100 million sales and matches iPhone 6 supercycle
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless