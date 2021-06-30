Galaxy S10 line receives the July Android security update before the Pixels in some markets





As with the previous cases we mentioned in the above paragraph, only certain regions are receiving the early release of the security update. For example, the Galaxy S10 series is receiving the July security update in the Czech Republic although it could be disseminated in other markets as well. The July Android security update carries a version number of G973FXXSBFUF3 and covers the Galaxy S10e , Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ , and the Galaxy S10 5G





Traditionally, the Android security update along with functional updates for the Google Pixel are dropped on the first Monday of each month. Since the Pixels are usually the first to receive security updates each month, it is a big deal that Samsung has been able to beat out the Pixels, which should receive the July update on the fifth of the month. Those who have seen the update say that it contains nothing other than the usual bug fixes and security issues.

