Galaxy S10 line receives the July Android security update before the Pixels in some markets

Galaxy S10 line receives the July Android security update before the Pixels in some markets1
What is going on with Samsung this year? Back in January the Galaxy S20 line received the February Android security update even before the Pixels did. This pattern repeated itself last month when the Galaxy S21 flagship series received the June security update in late May. And today, AndroidPolice says that in Europe, the Galaxy S10 line is already receiving the July 2021 security update.
Traditionally, the Android security update along with functional updates for the Google Pixel are dropped on the first Monday of each month. Since the Pixels are usually the first to receive security updates each month, it is a big deal that Samsung has been able to beat out the Pixels, which should receive the July update on the fifth of the month. Those who have seen the update say that it contains nothing other than the usual bug fixes and security issues.