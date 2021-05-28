June security patch rolls out to Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup
It has been revealed that Samsung's June security patch is already coming out to select markets for the Galaxy S21 series. Samsung has lately been making a habit of releasing its monthly updates a few days ahead of its time, and now is no exception.
From what we know from SamMobile, the June patch came out to the South Korean mobile market yesterday, but the rest of the world is sure to follow soon enough.
There are few details as of yet about exactly we're getting with this patch, but that information should be readily available by the time it hits the U.S. market (and we'll be sure to let you know).
The firmware version of the June 2021 security patch for Samsung's newest flagship line is G991NKSU3AUE8, G996NKSU3AUE8, and G998NKSU3AUE8 for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra, respectively.
As the update has already been live in South Korea for a couple of days, you can expect to see it on your Galaxy S21 device very soon in the coming days.