June security patch rolls out to Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup

It has been revealed that Samsung 's June security patch is already coming out to select markets for the Galaxy S21 series. Samsung has lately been making a habit of releasing its monthly updates a few days ahead of its time, and now is no exception.





From what we know from SamMobile , the June patch came out to the South Korean mobile market yesterday, but the rest of the world is sure to follow soon enough.





The update most likely won't contain any fancy new features, as the S21 series are still a relative novelty in and of themselves, having come out just a few months ago. They're still top-of-the line devices, running the best of software and hardware that Samsung has to offer—so it's a little early for any drastic changes.





There are few details as of yet about exactly we're getting with this patch, but that information should be readily available by the time it hits the U.S. market (and we'll be sure to let you know).





Last month, the S21 lineup was also the first to receive the security patch rollout, which came along with some minor improvements to camera and Quick Share features. Other Galaxy devices, however, got the cream of the crop when their own updates were bundled with some premium hand-me-down features which came straight from the S21 series themselves.









As the update has already been live in South Korea for a couple of days, you can expect to see it on your Galaxy S21 device very soon in the coming days.