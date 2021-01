5G Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets an Android update early, even before the Pixels

The security update is rolling out in the U.K. and Europe to the Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+ and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G . You want a more precise breakdown of the countries where it is February in January? No problem. Besides the U.K., last year's Galaxy S20 series is receiving the February security patch in Austria, Bulgaria, Germany, Italy, Romania, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the Nordic countries.

Settings

Software update

If you own one of the Galaxy S20 models, you can check to see if the update has hit your handset by going to. Tap on Download and install. The update includes the security patch only. Don't expect it to come with the latest version of Sammy's UI (One UI 3.1 ), the latter is available only on the Galaxy S21 line and the Galaxy Tab S7/Galaxy Tab S7+.