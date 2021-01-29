Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21!

Samsung Android Software updates 5G

5G Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets an Android update early, even before the Pixels

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jan 29, 2021, 6:23 PM
Samsung has really stepped up its upgrade game recently and according to SamMobile, the South Korean manufacturer appears to own a working crystal ball. Even though we are still in January, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series is currently receiving the February 2021 Android security patch in various countries outside the states. Sure, getting a security update early isn't as exciting as getting the next build of Android early, but it is something, right?

The security update is rolling out in the U.K. and Europe to the Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+ and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. You want a more precise breakdown of the countries where it is February in January? No problem. Besides the U.K., last year's Galaxy S20 series is receiving the February security patch in Austria, Bulgaria, Germany, Italy, Romania, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the Nordic countries.


If you own one of the Galaxy S20 models, you can check to see if the update has hit your handset by going to Settings > Software update. Tap on Download and install. The update includes the security patch only. Don't expect it to come with the latest version of Sammy's UI (One UI 3.1), the latter is available only on the Galaxy S21 line and the Galaxy Tab S7/Galaxy Tab S7+.

Related phones

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.1
 Based on 10 Reviews
$1399 Special AT&T $1399 Special Verizon $950 Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.9 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.3
 Based on 3 Reviews
$1199 Special AT&T $1200 Special Verizon $705 Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 7 Reviews
$999 Special Verizon $999 Special AT&T $1000 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

