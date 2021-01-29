5G Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets an Android update early, even before the Pixels

Samsung
has really stepped up its upgrade game recently and according to SamMobile
, the South Korean manufacturer appears to own a working crystal ball. Even though we are still in January, the Samsung Galaxy S20
series is currently receiving the February 2021 Android security patch in various countries outside the states. Sure, getting a security update early isn't as exciting as getting the next build of Android early, but it is something, right?
The security update is rolling out in the U.K. and Europe to the Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+
and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
. You want a more precise breakdown of the countries where it is February in January? No problem. Besides the U.K., last year's Galaxy S20 series is receiving the February security patch in Austria, Bulgaria, Germany, Italy, Romania, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the Nordic countries.
Samsung releases the February 2021 security patch for the Galaxy S20 series in January
If you own one of the Galaxy S20 models, you can check to see if the update has hit your handset by going to Settings
> Software update
. Tap on Download and install. The update includes the security patch only. Don't expect it to come with the latest version of Sammy's UI (One UI 3.1
), the latter is available only on the Galaxy S21 line
and the Galaxy Tab S7/Galaxy Tab S7+.