Fresh new Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL renders have leaked

Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL render pic.twitter.com/zO5BoMhpIt — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) July 22, 2024

As for the new renders, they don't reveal much we didn't already know. Thewill have one less camera than theand, and all three models sport a redesigned camera island on the back. The camera specs themselves were detailed in a rumor last week, and it looks like Google is continuing to focus on photography with its Pixel lineup.All of the newphones are expected to be powered by Google's next-generation Tensor G4 chipset. This should bring some improvements in performance and efficiency compared to the previous generation. It remains to be seen how the Tensor G4 will stack up against the competition, but Google is clearly making a push to improve its in-house silicon.The upcoming launch event on August 13th should give us a clearer picture of what to expect from theseries. Until then, we'll have to rely on leaks, rumors, and whatever reveals Google sees fit to share with us ahead of time, to satisfy our curiosity.

With Google's August 13th hardware event fast approaching, the rumor mill is in full swing, and today we have some fresh leaks to unpack . New renders of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL have surfaced, giving us a glimpse of what to expect. Interestingly, theis positioned as the true successor to the Pixel 8 Pro , while theshares the same size as the Pixel 8 and, but with the internal specs of theOne thing that might take some getting used to is Google's new naming scheme for thelineup. They're launching four new smartphones: the, andFold. TheFold is the successor to last year's original Pixel Fold , so that part makes sense. But the other three models might take a little explaining.Pricing for theseries is also a bit of a puzzle. Some versions will reportedly cost the same as their predecessors, while others are expected to see price increases. It will be interesting to see how this plays out when Google officially announces the new phones.