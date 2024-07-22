Fresh new Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL renders have leaked
With Google's August 13th hardware event fast approaching, the rumor mill is in full swing, and today we have some fresh leaks to unpack. New renders of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL have surfaced, giving us a glimpse of what to expect. Interestingly, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is positioned as the true successor to the Pixel 8 Pro, while the Pixel 9 Pro shares the same size as the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9, but with the internal specs of the Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Pricing for the Pixel 9 series is also a bit of a puzzle. Some versions will reportedly cost the same as their predecessors, while others are expected to see price increases. It will be interesting to see how this plays out when Google officially announces the new phones.
All of the new Pixel 9 phones are expected to be powered by Google's next-generation Tensor G4 chipset. This should bring some improvements in performance and efficiency compared to the previous generation. It remains to be seen how the Tensor G4 will stack up against the competition, but Google is clearly making a push to improve its in-house silicon.
The upcoming launch event on August 13th should give us a clearer picture of what to expect from the Pixel 9 series. Until then, we'll have to rely on leaks, rumors, and whatever reveals Google sees fit to share with us ahead of time, to satisfy our curiosity.
One thing that might take some getting used to is Google's new naming scheme for the Pixel 9 lineup. They're launching four new smartphones: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the successor to last year's original Pixel Fold, so that part makes sense. But the other three models might take a little explaining.
Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL render pic.twitter.com/zO5BoMhpIt— Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) July 22, 2024
As for the new renders, they don't reveal much we didn't already know. The Pixel 9 will have one less camera than the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, and all three models sport a redesigned camera island on the back. The camera specs themselves were detailed in a rumor last week, and it looks like Google is continuing to focus on photography with its Pixel lineup.
