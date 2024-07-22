Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
PhoneArena special offer at Samsung
Last days to pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 and take advantage of up to $1,400 of savings.
Jul 24, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Fresh new Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL renders have leaked

By
0comments
Fresh new Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL renders have leaked
With Google's August 13th hardware event fast approaching, the rumor mill is in full swing, and today we have some fresh leaks to unpack. New renders of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL have surfaced, giving us a glimpse of what to expect. Interestingly, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is positioned as the true successor to the Pixel 8 Pro, while the Pixel 9 Pro shares the same size as the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9, but with the internal specs of the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

One thing that might take some getting used to is Google's new naming scheme for the Pixel 9 lineup. They're launching four new smartphones: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the successor to last year's original Pixel Fold, so that part makes sense. But the other three models might take a little explaining.

Pricing for the Pixel 9 series is also a bit of a puzzle. Some versions will reportedly cost the same as their predecessors, while others are expected to see price increases. It will be interesting to see how this plays out when Google officially announces the new phones.


As for the new renders, they don't reveal much we didn't already know. The Pixel 9 will have one less camera than the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, and all three models sport a redesigned camera island on the back. The camera specs themselves were detailed in a rumor last week, and it looks like Google is continuing to focus on photography with its Pixel lineup.

All of the new Pixel 9 phones are expected to be powered by Google's next-generation Tensor G4 chipset. This should bring some improvements in performance and efficiency compared to the previous generation. It remains to be seen how the Tensor G4 will stack up against the competition, but Google is clearly making a push to improve its in-house silicon.

Recommended Stories
The upcoming launch event on August 13th should give us a clearer picture of what to expect from the Pixel 9 series. Until then, we'll have to rely on leaks, rumors, and whatever  reveals Google sees fit to share with us ahead of time, to satisfy our curiosity.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy

Latest News

The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
Nubia starts teasing the camera-centric Z60S Pro, key specs leaked
Nubia starts teasing the camera-centric Z60S Pro, key specs leaked
Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM
Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM
How to customize your Home Screen icons with the iOS 18 beta installed
How to customize your Home Screen icons with the iOS 18 beta installed
Upcoming MediaTek non-flagship Dimensity chip beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmark test
Upcoming MediaTek non-flagship Dimensity chip beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmark test
In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless