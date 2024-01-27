You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough

If you want to wade into the world of smartwatches but don't want to spend $400 on Apple and Samsung's premium watches, you might want to check out the Fossil Gen 6, which is currently 43 percent off on Amazon.





The Fossil Gen 6 isn't a hardcore fitness watch. Rather, it's a good middle-of-the-road option for those who want a smartwatch with traditional charm and key health tracking features.





Fossil Gen 6 for men 44mm Always on Display | Tracks heart rate, blood oxygen, and cardio level | GPS | Wear OS | Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ | Works with both iOS and Android $129 off (43%) Buy at Amazon





It sports a 1.28-inch AMOLED display and while it runs WearOS, it works with both iOS and Android. If you ditch your current operating system down the line, you won't have to worry about the watch becoming incompatible with your new phone.





The watch runs on the Snapdragon 4100 Plus chipset and it's responsive in general use. You can take calls on it, provided your phone is somewhere nearby, and use it to make wireless payments.





Perhaps the watch's weakest point is that it barely lasts a day, but, it makes up for that by offering faster charging than most other top smartwatches . It needs less than an hour for a full top-up.





Since this is more of an I aspire to stay healthy kind of watch than an I want to be on top of everything that's going on in my body kind of wearable, it offers all the health monitoring features a first-time watch buyer would want such as step counting, sleep monitoring, and heart rate, blood oxygen, and work out tracking.





The 44mm Fossil Gen 6 for men retails for $299 but Amazon is offering a generous discount of 43 percent on it. This means you can save $129 on it right now.





The e-commerce company only has limited units available at this lower price and unsurprisingly, the majority of the stock has been sold already.