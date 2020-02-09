WearOS-powered Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches are $75 off, including new models
Meanwhile, you can choose from more than a dozen Fossil Gen 5 color options, which are now available for just $220. Also, some of Fossil's Gen 4 touchscreen smartwatches are on sale as well for just $130, so you'll be saving exactly $145 if you go for any of those.
If you're more of a hybrid smartwatch person, you're in luck. Fossil has some great deals on these wearable devices. For example, the Collider and Charter are both $150 ($65 off), while the rest are on sale for just $100, down from $175.
There are plenty of options to choose from if you're in the market for a stylish, yet cheap WearOS smartwatch, just make sure you place your order by February 17.
