WearOS-powered Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches are $75 off, including new models

Fossil is running a sale on its touchscreen and hybrid smartwatches, which brings down the price of some of its newest wearables way below $200. If you still can't afford one of the Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches that are 75$ off right now, you can always go for the Fossil Sport that costs just $100.However, we do not recommend buying the Fossil Sport just yet. In case you're not aware, Fossil recently updated the smartwatch , but instead of adding new features and improvements, the update rendered the Fossil Sport unusable. We'd suggest waiting until Fossil is fixing the issue and then go for the Sport if you still want it.Meanwhile, you can choose from more than a dozen Fossil Gen 5 color options, which are now available for just $220. Also, some of Fossil's Gen 4 touchscreen smartwatches are on sale as well for just $130, so you'll be saving exactly $145 if you go for any of those.If you're more of a hybrid smartwatch person, you're in luck. Fossil has some great deals on these wearable devices. For example, the Collider and Charter are both $150 ($65 off), while the rest are on sale for just $100, down from $175.There are plenty of options to choose from if you're in the market for a stylish, yet cheap WearOS smartwatch, just make sure you place your order by February 17.