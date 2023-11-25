Forget iMessage! Samsung and Pixel can should celebrate: Apple’s MagSafe is coming to Android

that

Apple

What a time to alive if you are an Android or an iPhone user…





Android phones

Android phones

Android phone

Android phones

But who knows - perhaps the Galaxy S24 series is hiding a MagSafe secret we don’t know about (yet)?

Android is set to be getting Apple’s super useful MagSafe tech, while the iPhone now has USB-C. It’s (Mag) safe to say that, because oncestart shipping with MagSafe charging capabilities, it’ll be more convenient to charge your iPhone/than ever before, and even share wired/wireless accessories. Hopefully.All that’s left formakers is to start adding the other piece of the magnetic puzzle to the back of their phones, so Android users can start taking advantage of MagSafe as soon as possible.Somewhat shockingly, I haven’t heard of any upcomingrumored to support MagSafe, which is a bit bizarre. I’ll be very surprised if Samsung and Google (amongst others) pass on this awesome opportunity.