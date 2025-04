Samsung may be holding back its budget Galaxy Z Flip FE foldable for one unexpected reason

Referential image of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 | Image credit — PhoneArena





Samsung's foldable lineup is expected to grow this year, but fans looking forward to a more affordable clamshell-style option may need to wait a bit longer. According to a new report from a Korean publication , the Galaxy Z Flip FE might not launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 this summer as previously expected. Instead, it could be delayed until sometime in the fourth quarter of 2025. The report suggests Samsung is now planning to debut the Z Flip FE around the same time as its rumored triple-screen foldable, another device expected to arrive later this year. That’s a change of plans from what many assumed would be a joint reveal during Samsung’s summer Unpacked event, likely scheduled for July based on past years.There’s no official reason yet for the shift in timing, but there are a few possible explanations. Samsung Display is reportedly kicking off production of panels for theandthis month, so it's possible that Samsung is choosing to prioritize those higher-end models first. The Fan Edition could then follow once the main devices are squared away.