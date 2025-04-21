Samsung may be holding back its budget Galaxy Z Flip FE foldable for one unexpected reason
Referential image of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 | Image credit — PhoneArena
Samsung's foldable lineup is expected to grow this year, but fans looking forward to a more affordable clamshell-style option may need to wait a bit longer. According to a new report from a Korean publication, the Galaxy Z Flip FE might not launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 this summer as previously expected. Instead, it could be delayed until sometime in the fourth quarter of 2025.
The report suggests Samsung is now planning to debut the Z Flip FE around the same time as its rumored triple-screen foldable, another device expected to arrive later this year. That’s a change of plans from what many assumed would be a joint reveal during Samsung’s summer Unpacked event, likely scheduled for July based on past years.
There’s no official reason yet for the shift in timing, but there are a few possible explanations. Samsung Display is reportedly kicking off production of panels for the Fold 7 and Flip 7 this month, so it's possible that Samsung is choosing to prioritize those higher-end models first. The Fan Edition could then follow once the main devices are squared away.
One of the reasons rumored as the reason for the delay is Samsung prioritizing display production for the higher end models. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Another potential cause for the delay might involve the chipset. Earlier reports floated the possibility that the Z Flip FE could use the upcoming Exynos 2500, a chip Samsung has reportedly had trouble developing. A more recent theory points to the Exynos 2400e, the same processor found in the Galaxy S24 FE. This chip is already in production, which could simplify things, but the report indicates that Samsung hasn't made a final decision yet.
To put things in context, Samsung's Fan Edition models have a bit of a mixed history, but the concept is a solid one. Devices like the Galaxy S24 FE proved that there's a real appetite for near-flagship phones at friendlier prices. Extending that strategy to foldables could be a smart way to get more users on board with the form factor without the usual price tag.
A delay might sound disappointing, but it could actually be a good thing if it gives Samsung more time to fine-tune the experience. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 impressed with its improved hinge and overall design polish, so expectations are high. If Samsung can capture even part of that experience in a lower-cost Fan Edition, the wait might just be worth it.
