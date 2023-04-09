Samsung rumored to unveil foldable tablet later this year

A Twitter tipster with the handle Revegnus says that Samsung will introduce the Galaxy Z Tab foldable tablet this year. According to the tweet, the Galaxy Z Tab will be unveiled alongside the high-end Galaxy Tab S9 line. Revegnus (via SamInsider ) also notes that if for some reason the foldable tablet isn't ready for release this year, it will be introduced at the same time as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 smartphones in 2024.





There aren't any rumored specs to pass along, but we'd imagine that a foldable Galaxy Z Tab would feature a foldable display much larger than the 7.6-inch screen that appears when you open the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Otherwise, Samsung would have no reason to make the device since the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is already available. A 10-inch or larger display would do just fine, thank you.







If such a product were to be released this year, it probably would be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and the AMOLED display would feature a 120Hz refresh rate. A large-capacity battery would keep the lights on.











The Galaxy Z Tab could feature a triple-folding display that would allow the device to be folded in such a way that one of the tri-folds acts like a cover screen to provide some smartphone functionality. When fully opened, the tablet display would be more landscape than the portrait orientation of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Back in 2021, renders surfaced of a foldable tablet called the Galaxy Z Fold Tab that included three screens, two hinges, and a magnetic dock on the tablet's frame to charge the S Pen.





Besides carrying a hefty 10-inch or larger display, you can expect a foldable Galaxy Z Tab device to sport a huge price tag that could rival and possibly surpass the $1,799 cost of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. As for the timing, Samsung would probably prefer to release a foldable table this year which would give the company a headstart over Apple. The latter is rumored to have a foldable iPad ready in 2024 according to TF International's reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.





The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra are expected to be introduced during the second half of 2023.

