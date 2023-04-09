Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
A Twitter tipster with the handle Revegnus says that Samsung will introduce the Galaxy Z Tab foldable tablet this year. According to the tweet, the Galaxy Z Tab will be unveiled alongside the high-end Galaxy Tab S9 line. Revegnus (via SamInsider) also notes that if for some reason the foldable tablet isn't ready for release this year, it will be introduced at the same time as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 smartphones in 2024.

There aren't any rumored specs to pass along, but we'd imagine that a foldable Galaxy Z Tab would feature a foldable display much larger than the 7.6-inch screen that appears when you open the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Otherwise, Samsung would have no reason to make the device since the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is already available. A 10-inch or larger display would do just fine, thank you.

If such a product were to be released this year, it probably would be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and the AMOLED display would feature a 120Hz refresh rate. A large-capacity battery would keep the lights on.

A 2021 render from LetsGo Digital shows how a Galaxy Z Tab might work - Samsung rumored to unveil foldable tablet later this year
The Galaxy Z Tab could feature a triple-folding display that would allow the device to be folded in such a way that one of the tri-folds acts like a cover screen to provide some smartphone functionality. When fully opened, the tablet display would be more landscape than the portrait orientation of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Back in 2021, renders surfaced of a foldable tablet called the Galaxy Z Fold Tab that included three screens, two hinges, and a magnetic dock on the tablet's frame to charge the S Pen.

Besides carrying a hefty 10-inch or larger display, you can expect a foldable Galaxy Z Tab device to sport a huge price tag that could rival and possibly surpass the $1,799 cost of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. As for the timing, Samsung would probably prefer to release a foldable table this year which would give the company a headstart over Apple. The latter is rumored to have a foldable iPad ready in 2024 according to TF International's reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra are expected to be introduced during the second half of 2023.

