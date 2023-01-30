Kuo gives some more info on a foldable iPad; the new device may be equipped with a kickstand
Roughly a month ago, reputable industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo spoke about a foldable iPad to come in 2025. Now, the insider has some more predictions to share about the device, and he also indicates the possibility of a foldable iPad being released in 2024.
The analyst talks about Anjie Technology, a firm that will reportedly benefit from an all-new design foldable iPad: according to him, the device might feature a built-in kickstand. The analyst's sources indicate the kickstand may be made from carbon fiber, which will make it lighter and more durable.
Kuo also indicates iPad shipments for 2023 may decline, given the fact that there may not be new iPads in the next 9-12 months. He expects mass production for the iPad mini refresh to start in the first quarter of 2024. Based on this, the analyst predicts a decline of 10-15% in iPad shipments for 2023.
Although many companies have now dipped their fingertips (and even hands) into the foldable market, Apple has yet to join the fun. Rumors about a possible foldable iPhone have been circulating the internet for at least a couple of years, but this iPhone is yet to come (and nothing's really heard about it anymore). It is possible Apple decides to go for a foldable iPad instead, thus diversifying its iPad portfolio.
According to Kuo, Anjie Technology (the company that's supposedly going to supply a carbon fiber kickstand for the foldable iPad) is expected to continue benefiting from a trend of foldable devices equipped with kickstands.
Anjie Technology will be the new beneficiary of the all-new design foldable iPad. There may be no new iPad releases in the next 9-12 months as the iPad mini refresh is more likely to begin mass production in 1Q24.
