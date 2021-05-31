Tri-fold Galaxy Z Fold Tab renders appear with two hinges and large tablet-like screen

According to LetsGo Digital , Samsung might have a third foldable device in the works called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab. A foldable tablet, the device features two hinges and an external magnetic dock for the S Pen (similar to the Apple Pencil dock on the iPad Pro ). The S Pen can also be stored when the two displays are closed forming a space in between them.





While closed, the Galaxy Z Fold Tab can be used as a smartphone (albeit a very thick one) and the two displays can be folded inward or outward to create a large-screened tablet. Two patent applications have been filed by Samsung, one with the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO), and the second with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). LetsGo Digital published renders of the Galaxy Z Fold Tab created by Sarang Sheth.









During the third quarter of this year we expect Samsung to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. LetsGo Digital says that the Galaxy Z Fold Tab could end up being released in 2022.



