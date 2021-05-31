$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Samsung Android Tablets

Tri-fold Galaxy Z Fold Tab renders appear with two hinges and large tablet-like screen

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 31, 2021, 7:26 PM
Tri-fold Galaxy Z Fold Tab renders appear with two hinges and large tablet-like screen
According to LetsGo Digital, Samsung might have a third foldable device in the works called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab. A foldable tablet, the device features two hinges and an external magnetic dock for the S Pen (similar to the Apple Pencil dock on the iPad Pro). The S Pen can also be stored when the two displays are closed forming a space in between them.

While closed, the Galaxy Z Fold Tab can be used as a smartphone (albeit a very thick one) and the two displays can be folded inward or outward to create a large-screened tablet. Two patent applications have been filed by Samsung, one with the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO), and the second with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). LetsGo Digital published renders of the Galaxy Z Fold Tab created by Sarang Sheth.

Nearly a couple of weeks ago Samsung displayed some new foldable screens that it is working on including one called the S-Foldable that also can be folded on two hinges. The footprint of this display is smaller than what we see for the Galaxy Z Fold Tab since it opens to reveal a 7.2-inch screen. 

During the third quarter of this year we expect Samsung to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. LetsGo Digital says that the Galaxy Z Fold Tab could end up being released in 2022.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Sprint's Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is getting the long-awaited Android 11 update
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Sprint's Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is getting the long-awaited Android 11 update
Samsung rolls out new updates for Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung rolls out new updates for Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2
Fitbit wearables will soon include a snore-tracking feature
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Fitbit wearables will soon include a snore-tracking feature
NVIDIA SHIELD update adds support for more controllers, new security patch
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
NVIDIA SHIELD update adds support for more controllers, new security patch
Samsung admits to lagging, stutter issues on the 5G Galaxy S21 series cameras; fix is coming in June
by Alan Friedman,  10
Samsung admits to lagging, stutter issues on the 5G Galaxy S21 series cameras; fix is coming in June
Brace yourselves, a flood of OLED Apple iPads is coming... eventually
by Adrian Diaconescu,  4
Brace yourselves, a flood of OLED Apple iPads is coming... eventually

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best Memorial Day deals on smartphones
Popular stories
Goodbye, Google Photos: How I switched to my own cloud service
Popular stories
Official new product video for Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless Bluetooth earbuds leaks
Popular stories
Samsung reportedly kicks off production of iPhone 13 Pro's 120Hz display

Popular stories

Popular stories
These apps drain your battery the most and take up all of your storage
Popular stories
Official new product video for Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless Bluetooth earbuds leaks
Popular stories
New Samsung TV ad leaks Under Panel Camera (UPC) for the Galaxy Z Fold 3
Popular stories
With less than two weeks until the WWDC reveal, unknown tipster tweets new features for iOS 15
Popular stories
Best Memorial Day deals on smartphones
Popular stories
Goodbye, Google Photos: How I switched to my own cloud service

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless