Hands-on video could reveal that Samsung has made a surprise decision about the Fold 7 camera

A video from a respectable leaker shows the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Or does it?

Samsung Camera Galaxy Z Series
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 poses showing off the cover screen, internal screen, and rear panel.
The other day, we showed you hands-on images of the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Today, just a couple of days before Samsung unpacks the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, the Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and the Galaxy Watch 8 Ultra, we have a short hands-on video of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 for you to see. The short 19-second clip was posted on X by @UniverseIce.

However, there is an issue with the video that has many questioning its legitimacy. Last month, there was a report stating that for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung had decided to do away with the Under-Display Camera (UDC) used on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Instead, because the quality of photos taken with the UDC were not up to snuff, Sammy is expected to bring back the punch hole camera for the internal display. Looking at the video purportedly showing off the Fold 7's internal display, we don't see that punch hole camera, which means one of the following is true:

  • The previous rumors about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 losing the UDC were wrong.
  • The punch hole camera on the internal screen just can't be seen in the video.
  • The device in the video is the Galaxy Z Fold 6, not the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Another possibility is that the point of the tweet and the embedded video was lost on everyone. The tweet says, "Goodbye Fold6, hello Fold7." This could have been the well-known leaker's way of saying goodbye to his Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, if this is the case, why show a video that tests how smoothly the device runs and how quickly apps open? We might not know the answer until Wednesday, when Samsung introduces the latest iteration of its book-style foldable.


As noted, the video inside the tweet shows how responsive the device starring in the video is. If it is the Galaxy Fold 7, we expect it to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 application processor (AP), the same chip used to power all Galaxy S25 series handsets. The internal  Dynamic AMOLED display is rumored to weigh in at 8.2 inches with a 2160 x 1856 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Does this video show the Galaxy Z Fold 7?

Vote View Result

The 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED cover screen features a 2376 x968 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to be equipped with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The rear-camera array is believed to include a 200 MP primary camera, a 12 MP Telephoto camera, and a 10 MP Telephoto camera. The battery will reportedly have a 4400 mAh capacity. 

Is the phone in the video a Fold 7 or a Fold 6? We should know all in two days.

Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
