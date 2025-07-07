Hands-on video could reveal that Samsung has made a surprise decision about the Fold 7 camera

Galaxy Z Flip 7 , Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and the Galaxy Watch 8 Ultra, we have a short hands-on video of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 for you to see. The short 19-second clip was posted on X by @UniverseIce. The other day, we showed you hands-on images of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 . Today, just a couple of days before Samsung unpacks the Galaxy Z Fold 7 FE, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and theUltra, we have a short hands-on video of thefor you to see. The short 19-second clip was posted on X by @UniverseIce.





Galaxy Z Fold 7 , Fold 7 's internal display, we don't see that punch hole camera, which means one of the following is true: However, there is an issue with the video that has many questioning its legitimacy. Last month, there was a report stating that for the Samsung had decided to do away with the Under-Display Camera (UDC) used on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 . Instead, because the quality of photos taken with the UDC were not up to snuff, Sammy is expected to bring back the punch hole camera for the internal display. Looking at the video purportedly showing off the's internal display, we don't see that punch hole camera, which means one of the following is true:

The previous rumors about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 losing the UDC were wrong.

losing the UDC were wrong. The punch hole camera on the internal screen just can't be seen in the video.

The device in the video is the Galaxy Z Fold 6 , not the Galaxy Z Fold 7 .





Galaxy Z Fold 6 . However, if this is the case, why show a video that tests how smoothly the device runs and how quickly apps open? We might not know the answer until Wednesday, when



Goodbye Fold6, hello Fold7. pic.twitter.com/3WdGZpkeI2 — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) July 6, 2025

Another possibility is that the point of the tweet and the embedded video was lost on everyone. The tweet says, "Goodbye Fold6, hello Fold7." This could have been the well-known leaker's way of saying goodbye to his. However, if this is the case, why show a video that tests how smoothly the device runs and how quickly apps open? We might not know the answer until Wednesday, when Samsung introduces the latest iteration of its book-style foldable.

Fold 7 , we expect it to be powered by the As noted, the video inside the tweet shows how responsive the device starring in the video is. If it is the Galaxy, we expect it to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 application processor (AP), the same chip used to power all Galaxy S25 series handsets. The internal Dynamic AMOLED display is rumored to weigh in at 8.2 inches with a 2160 x 1856 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.





The 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED cover screen features a 2376 x968 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to be equipped with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The rear-camera array is believed to include a 200 MP primary camera, a 12 MP Telephoto camera, and a 10 MP Telephoto camera. The battery will reportedly have a 4400 mAh capacity.





Is the phone in the video a Fold 7 or a Fold 6? We should know all in two days.

