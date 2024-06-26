Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7

By
Fold 6 &amp; Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
We've launched our new PhoneArena Show podcast channel on YouTube – subscribe to make sure each new episode gets shown on your feed as soon as it's published. Your help is greatly appreciated!

In the latest episode of the PhoneArena Show, we take a look at everything we're expected to see at Samsung's upcoming Unpacked event, focusing on the new Fold 6, Flip 6, Watch 7, and the Galaxy Ring. We discuss the Fold 6's rumored sleeker, wider design and its upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, alongside the unchanged $1800 price point and what that means for consumers. Of course, we can't help but try to answer the question if Samsung is finally going to close the gap with Chinese competitors when it comes to foldable hardware.

The Flip 6 discussion revolves around its potentially improved design and, most-importantly, the promising 50MP camera upgrade.

We also look at the intriguing Galaxy Ring, speculated to feature health tracking capabilities like ECG, enhanced sleep tracking, and a new Vitality Score, aimed to rival Oura's Readiness Score. After months of being teased and displayed only in limited capacity, by the looks of it, the Ring might finally be about to hit the market!

Rad Slavov Editor-in-chief, Reviewer and Author
Rad Slavov is the Editor-in-Chief at PhoneArena. He joined the media in 2008, right on the cusp of the modern smartphone revolution. Through time and perseverance, he amassed a great deal of knowledge and industry know-how, allowing him to guide and organize the company's growing line-up of talented content creators and ever-expanding content portfolio.

