Fitbit kicks off 2020 with major discounts on smartwatches and fitness trackers

Fitbit Versa 2 - $150 (was $200)

Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition - $180 (was $230)

Fitbit Versa Lite - $120 (was $160)

Fitbit Ionic - $200 (was $250)

Fitbit Ionic: Adidas Edition - $230 (was $280)

Fitbit Inspire HR - $80 (was $100)

Fitbit Inspire - $70 (was $60)

Fitbit Charge 3 - $100 (was $150)

Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition - $120 (was $170)

Fitbit ended 2019 with a big sale and is kicking off the new year with another wave of discounts of almost all its portfolio of products. Customers can save up to $50 on Fitbit's wearable devices, including the most recent ones like the Versa 2 and Versa 2 Special Edition.The most expensive smartwatches are getting a $50 discount, while the low-cost fitness trackers are just a little bit cheaper than usual. You can find below a list of deals that are now available via Fitbit's online store Some of Fitbit's accessories are on sale as well, so if you need an extra strap for your smartwatch, you can check out the website for great deals. The current sale lasts until January 14, so you have plenty of time to decide whether or not to go for one of Fitbit's wearable devices.