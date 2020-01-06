Fitbit kicks off 2020 with major discounts on smartwatches and fitness trackers
The most expensive smartwatches are getting a $50 discount, while the low-cost fitness trackers are just a little bit cheaper than usual. You can find below a list of deals that are now available via Fitbit's online store:
- Fitbit Versa 2 - $150 (was $200)
- Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition - $180 (was $230)
- Fitbit Versa Lite - $120 (was $160)
- Fitbit Ionic - $200 (was $250)
- Fitbit Ionic: Adidas Edition - $230 (was $280)
- Fitbit Inspire HR - $80 (was $100)
- Fitbit Inspire - $70 (was $60)
- Fitbit Charge 3 - $100 (was $150)
- Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition - $120 (was $170)
Some of Fitbit's accessories are on sale as well, so if you need an extra strap for your smartwatch, you can check out the website for great deals. The current sale lasts until January 14, so you have plenty of time to decide whether or not to go for one of Fitbit's wearable devices.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):