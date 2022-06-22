Fitbit’s sleep tracking feature is getting an upgrade for Premium subscribers
Fitbit’s sleep tracking features is already one of the best in the wearable business, but the Google-owned company has decided to raise the bar even higher with a little bit of an upgrade. A new feature called Sleep Profile is now rolling out to Premium subscribers and promises to provide even more detailed information about your sleep’s quality.
The Monthly Sleep Analysis now offers an analysis of ten key sleep metrics, double the number since launch. The new metrics are shown in a new way to highlight monthly trends, including the new ones such as “time before sound sleep” and “nights with long awakenings.” The ten metrics related to Monthly Sleep Analysis are very important since each monitors a unique aspect of sleep to provide an accurate assessment of sleep quality.
Finally, “education and guidance” is the third main feature of the new Sleep Profile. Its role is to help users better understand their overall sleep and sleep hygiene so they can focus on areas that need improvement.
If you already have Fitbit Premium (10/month), you’ll be getting the new Sleep Profile feature for free, but you’ll need one of the compatible wearable devices: Fitbit Charge 5, Fitbit Luxe, Fitbit Inspire 2, Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3, or Fitbit Versa 2. The first Sleep Profile will be provided to Premium members during the week of July 4.
Moving on to Sleep Animal, this is something that Premium members will receive each month. It’s means to mirror your sleeping style from the past month. Currently, there are six Sleep Animals and each one represents a different sleeper type.
