iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8 vs Galaxy 24, which one would you choose and why?

A no-brainer deal on Amazon makes the Fitbit Luxe cheaper than it's ever been

Not a particular fan of wearing smartwatches but still want to get plenty of handy health and fitness insights directly on your wrist? Google’s Fitbit Luxe might be the ideal choice for you. This sleek tracker is now heavily discounted on Amazon. For a limited time, you can get it at 38% off, making it cheaper than ever.

Even though it’s not among the top fitness trackers on the market, the Fitbit Luxe is a perfect choice for bargain hunters. Amazon’s generous discount makes it dirt-cheap right now, so it should fit perfectly even in limited budgets. And if you’d like more functionality on your wrist, you might be more inclined to pick the Fitbit Sense 2, which is now $100 cheaper.

Fitbit Luxe: now an epic 38% off on Amazon

If you need a great fitness tracker at a bargain price right now, we suggest you pick the Fitbit Luxe. This sleek tracker by Google is currently an epic 38% off on Amazon for a limited time only. Get yours now.
$50 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Save 34% on the Fitbit Sense 2 at Amazon while you can

Another limited-time deal at Amazon lets you score $102 in savings on a new Fitbit Sense 2. If you're looking for a fitness tracker that offers more advanced insights than the Fitbit Luxe, the Sense 2 may be the ideal choice. Get it at $102 off on Amazon.
$102 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon


Amazon advertises both offers as limited-time deals, so we suggest you pull the trigger while you can. In case neither of these tickles your fancy, perhaps you’d like to check out some early Black Friday smartwatch deals.

What makes the Fitbit Luxe a good choice? Well, it’s an elegant piece of jewelry that boasts plenty of smarts! It keeps your sleep on track, giving you an enhanced sleep Score via the Fitbit app. The wearable also provides accurate and continuous (24/7, to be exact) heart rate tracking and even shows you burned calories!

Batter-wise, this fitness tracker will keep going for about five days before you need to stop to recharge. However, actual battery life varies depending on use and other factors.

As an additional note, keep in mind that the discounted wearable you can now get for just under $80 on Amazon comes with a six-month free trial of Fibit Premium. Premium membership lets you browse an extensive library of workouts and more.

All things considered, the Fitbit Luxe is a suitable choice for bargain hunters right now. It’s a sleek fitness tracker that will keep all the important information displayed directly on your wrist. Add the smashing 38% discount, and you get a no-brainer deal.
