The best kid-friendly Fitbit is on sale at its best price ever at both Amazon and Best Buy

Long-term durability should be factored in as well before making a final buying decision, and when you take all these things into consideration, you're likely to find that the Fitbit Ace 3 is pretty much unrivaled right now.

Despite its advanced age and admittedly modest feature set, the 2021-released activity tracker for kids remains a very smart investment, especially at a huge 49 percent discount from an always reasonable $79 list price. Although the Ace 3 has been sold by various major US retailers and its own manufacturer at substantial markdowns before, this new Amazon and Best Buy deal seems to make the dirt-cheap wearable more affordable than ever.





If you hurry, you can save a cool 40 bucks on both black and "cosmic blue" color options at your choice of the two aforementioned retailers, while the snazzy Minions-imprinted yellow version is unfortunately either available at a smaller discount or out of stock completely.





Whether a Fitbit Ace 4 edition will come out in the near future or not, the Ace 3 shall remain one of the best children-focused fitness trackers around, monitoring your little one's sleep duration and various daily physical activities while resisting water immersion and displaying fun animations to celebrate their achievements.





Can you do better than the Fitbit Ace 3? Probably, but only if you're willing to spend way more on something like the Garmin Bounce smartwatch with a much larger and higher-quality screen in tow. Otherwise, this is truly a flawless device (for its price), especially when you consider the up to 8-day battery life and built-in display protection as well.

If you're the parent of a relatively young child, you probably know that it's not easy to find the perfect time for an introduction into the world of gadgets, and it's even harder to decide on the right device for that. You obviously want something fun and eye-catching but notfun and distracting, and you'd likely also appreciate it if you didn't have to spend a small fortune on such a product.