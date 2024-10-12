The first truly “Special Edition” iPhone SE 4 is starting to sound too good to be real

iPhone SE 4

iPhone SE 4

And for what it’s expected to cost, the value here might be simply unbeatable - by Android, or Apple’s other iPhones.





Surprise, surprise! Apple’s first-ever 5G modem could give iPhone SE 4 WiFi and battery superpowers



If the most recent leaks from 9to5Mac turn out to be true, one of the most exciting things about the iPhone SE 4 might become Apple’s first-ever (made in-house) 5G modem. And I know this sounds like the most boring upgrade ever but bear with me…



Apart from helping Apple do what Apple loves most (which is to save money), it now turns out that the company’s own 5G modem might be a big step forward in terms of performance and efficiency.



The leak says that Cupertino’s 5G modem should lead to better integration with the rest of the iPhone SE’s hardware and software, which could result in improved battery life and, in theory, stronger and more stable connection.







What’s most intriguing is that if Apple’s 5G modem experiment goes to plan, the improved battery life and signal quality could help the cheaper iPhone stand out compared to the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro, which are still using Qualcomm modems, and cost twice as much.



Of course, this is just a speculation on my part but, based on the leaks, it seems like more than just a speculation now. After all, Apple having full control over the modem means they can fine-tune the performance for better efficiency.



A bigger, easier to market surprise: iPhone SE 4 now expected to get iPhone 15’s flagship 48MP camera sensor with 2x “optical zoom”

12MP vs



Camera performance is always a key factor for people when buying a new phone, and here’s where the



Recommended Stories The iPhone SE 4 is reportedly getting a 48MP main camera, as Apple is expected to use the same sensor as the one in the iPhone 15 , which has a proven trackrecord of offering great photography and videography.



The 2x sensor-crop zoom essentially mimics the effect of having a dedicated zoom lens, without the need for extra hardware. What it also does is to give Apple the opportunity to say the iPhone SE 4 has “two cameras/lenses”.



Of course, the 2x lossless zoom won’t make up for the lack of an ultra-wide-angle snapper. However, it’ll certainly sweeten the deal and make it seem like you’re getting a bit more for the supposed $500 asking price.







The most powerful mid-range phone ever: A18 chip with 8GB of RAM to put iPhone SE 4 on par with $1,200 iPhone 16 Pro Max

Let’s talk about performance for a second, which has been the iPhone SE’s biggest focus and selling point since the original iPhone SE (2016).



According to the latest leaks, which sound more and more confident, the iPhone SE 4 is surely expected to come with the A18 chip - the same processor you’ll find in the iPhone $900 iPhone 16 Plus. This also means the iPhone SE 4 should get 8GB of RAM, making it fully compatible with Apple Intelligence features.



Looking at the bigger picture, it gets even better since the A18 chip is virtually as capable as the A18 Pro in the iPhone 16 Pro series, which means the $500 iPhone SE 4 might be able to go head-to-head with the $1,200







Ready-to-go “Apple Intelligence” features could make iPhone SE 4 a more reassuring purchase than iPhone 16





Aaand we come to one of the most exciting possibilities with the iPhone SE 4 , which is the expected Apple Intelligence integration.



What stands out to me from looking at the leaked info and the iPhone SE launch timeline is that this might be the one area where the SE 4 actually outshines the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro !



The iPhone 16 series was released with very limited AI capabilities as Apple didn’t seem ready to roll out its AI vision in full.



Lucky for those on a budget, by the time the iPhone SE 4 launches (in spring 2025), we’re likely to see a fully fleshed-out version of Apple Intelligence - hopefully with zero “beta” features.



In practice, Apple Intelligence on the iPhone SE should give you AI photo editing features, smart ways to text and iMessage, and seamless integration of AI across Apple’s apps and the entire iOS.







iPhone SE 4 sounds too good to be true - could the biggest surprise be a much higher price of around $600?

So… At the end of the day, the iPhone SE 4 looks like it’s going to offer some of the most important hardware and software features from Apple’s flagship models, but at a price that’s way more reasonable.



Of course, I don’t expect to see 120Hz ProMotion or the Dynamic Island on a $500 iPhone, but with the new 5G modem, 48MP camera, A18 chip, and Apple Intelligence, it’s hard to see why the average user would need an iPhone 16 or 16 Pro. For example, all the people in my family would be more than happy with a phone like the iPhone SE 4 .



All that being said, it is expected that the iPhone SE 4 will start at $500 or less, and my hot take is that this would actually make it a bit of a “steal”. That’s unless Apple doesn’t decide to surprise everyone with a higher price.



Let’s SEe…